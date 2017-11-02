The Great Pyramid of Pharaoh Khufu. More of its secrets have been revealed.

The Great Pyramid of Pharaoh Khufu. More of its secrets have been revealed in a new Canadian documentary.
Photo Credit: Alibi/CBC Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

Canadian documentary reveals pyramid secrets

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

It is one one of the most fascinating mysteries of history and engineering. How were the Egyptian pyramids built?

And especially the biggest pyramid, the Great Pyramid of Khufu.

The oldest Egyptian papyrus ever found has revealed vast new information about just that.  It also dispels long held beliefs.

James Hyslop is the president and executive producer of Alibi Entertainment which filmed a documentary about uncovering some of these mysteries by using that information in recreating a part of the building process. It’s called “Lost Secrets of the Pyramid”.

Listen
James Hyslop is president and executive producer of Alibi Entertainment of Toronto Ontario
James Hyslop is president and executive producer of Alibi Entertainment of Toronto Ontario © Alibi

One of the most important discoveries was the remains of this ancient papyrus which was a kind of diary by a “foreman” during the construction.

“Merer” was in charge of a team of boatmen who ferried stones from a quarry across the Nile to the worksite for Khufu’s Great Pyramid.

It provides amazing detail of a worker’s life and the building process.

Another important discovery was the preserved remains of an ancient boat. This enabled the researchers to use those remains to recreate the ancient technology in boat building.

To test the information, an actual 1/10th scale boat was built and a quarried stone was rowed across the Nile.

After discovering a 4,000 year old boat at the base of the pyramid, researchers recreated the ancient technology to test it in a 1/10 scale boat capable of ferrying a two-tonne stone across the Nile
After discovering a 4,000 year old boat at the base of the pyramid, researchers recreated the ancient technology to test it in a 1/10 scale boat capable of ferrying a two-tonne stone across the Nile © Alini/CBC Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

Among the varied information revealed was that what historians generally thought, and unlike what Hollywood has led most of us to believe, the workers were not slaves forced to work under cruel conditions.

Detail showing ancient method of boat building using rope to bind the bood toether in a water tight seal.
Detail showing ancient method of boat building using rope to bind the bood toether in a water tight seal. © Alibi/CBC; Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

Instead they were relatively well fed, and housed, and worked from a sense of dedication to their pharaoh and not by force.

Artist’s concept of the vast village that supported the thousands of workers...who were not slaves as depicted in Hollywood films.
Artist’s recreation of archeaologist discovery of the vast village that supported the thousands of workers…who were not slaves as depicted in Hollywood films. © Alibi/CBC Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

The new information also shows an extremely sophisticated logistics system connected to some 25,000 workers, and in delivery of materials to the work site.

Documentary host Dr.David Suzuki inspects carvings with Egyptologist Salima Ikram in the tomb of Imery
Documentary host Dr.David Suzuki inspects carvings with Egyptologist Salima Ikram in the tomb of Imery © Alibi/CBCF Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

They also had dug a harbour and canals and used the flooding of the Nile to enable the ships carrying several of the three tonne stones to sail to within a very close proximity to the pyramid site.

From there, a primitive type of rail system or conveyor had been developed. “Rails” were laid on the sand, which enabled the rock carrying sledge to be easily rolled over logs on top of the rails.

The ancient papyrus which led to new revelations about the building of the pyramid. A foreman, leader of boatmen, kept a *diary* detailing important aspects of life, and the building process
The ancient papyrus which led to new revelations about the building of the pyramid. A foreman, leader of boatmen, kept a *diary* detailing important aspects of life, and the building process © Alibi/CBC-Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

This enabled relatively easy transport of the rocks from boat to the base of the worksite.

It is truly a fascinating new look at this 4,000 year old mystery.

Cutting out a three-tonne block of stone from the original quarry. The documentary explores several aspects of the original technology in creating the Great Pyramid
Cutting out a three-tonne block of stone from the original quarry. The documentary explores several aspects of the original technology in creating the Great Pyramid © Aliba

The documentary is available in Canada on the CBC “Nature of Things” website. The documentary is expected to be broadcast in other markets in the near future.

(In a late note not related to this documentary, scientists have just detected a new and previously completely unknown chamber in the Great Pyramid –BBC story link below)

Excerpt from the Alibi Entertainment/ CBC (Nature of Things) documentary

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in History, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsCanadian NGO wants Ottawa to hold Colombian government accountableEconomy, InternationalCanada calls reduced U.S. lumber duties ‘unfair’Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHarnessing the energy of the Fundy Tides- updateInternational, PoliticsCanada wants to send more women peacekeepers to address gender issuesHistory, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadian documentary reveals pyramid secretsImmigration & Refuge, SocietyCanada to accept more immigrantsAnimals, EnvironmentPolar bears, climate change and growing concern.SocietyMillions of fire extinguishers recalledIndigenous, SocietyBuilding ski resort on sacred land does not violate freedom of religion: Supreme CourtInternational, PoliticsWhistleblower’s widow and son thank Canada for standing up to global corruption

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine