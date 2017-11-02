Canadian documentary reveals pyramid secrets

It is one one of the most fascinating mysteries of history and engineering. How were the Egyptian pyramids built?

And especially the biggest pyramid, the Great Pyramid of Khufu.

The oldest Egyptian papyrus ever found has revealed vast new information about just that. It also dispels long held beliefs.

James Hyslop is the president and executive producer of Alibi Entertainment which filmed a documentary about uncovering some of these mysteries by using that information in recreating a part of the building process. It’s called “Lost Secrets of the Pyramid”.

James Hyslop is president and executive producer of Alibi Entertainment of Toronto Ontario © Alibi

One of the most important discoveries was the remains of this ancient papyrus which was a kind of diary by a “foreman” during the construction.

“Merer” was in charge of a team of boatmen who ferried stones from a quarry across the Nile to the worksite for Khufu’s Great Pyramid.

It provides amazing detail of a worker’s life and the building process.

Another important discovery was the preserved remains of an ancient boat. This enabled the researchers to use those remains to recreate the ancient technology in boat building.

To test the information, an actual 1/10th scale boat was built and a quarried stone was rowed across the Nile.

After discovering a 4,000 year old boat at the base of the pyramid, researchers recreated the ancient technology to test it in a 1/10 scale boat capable of ferrying a two-tonne stone across the Nile © Alini/CBC Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

Among the varied information revealed was that what historians generally thought, and unlike what Hollywood has led most of us to believe, the workers were not slaves forced to work under cruel conditions.

Detail showing ancient method of boat building using rope to bind the bood toether in a water tight seal. © Alibi/CBC; Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

Instead they were relatively well fed, and housed, and worked from a sense of dedication to their pharaoh and not by force.

Artist’s recreation of archeaologist discovery of the vast village that supported the thousands of workers…who were not slaves as depicted in Hollywood films. © Alibi/CBC Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

The new information also shows an extremely sophisticated logistics system connected to some 25,000 workers, and in delivery of materials to the work site.

Documentary host Dr.David Suzuki inspects carvings with Egyptologist Salima Ikram in the tomb of Imery © Alibi/CBCF Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

They also had dug a harbour and canals and used the flooding of the Nile to enable the ships carrying several of the three tonne stones to sail to within a very close proximity to the pyramid site.

From there, a primitive type of rail system or conveyor had been developed. “Rails” were laid on the sand, which enabled the rock carrying sledge to be easily rolled over logs on top of the rails.

The ancient papyrus which led to new revelations about the building of the pyramid. A foreman, leader of boatmen, kept a *diary* detailing important aspects of life, and the building process © Alibi/CBC-Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

This enabled relatively easy transport of the rocks from boat to the base of the worksite.

It is truly a fascinating new look at this 4,000 year old mystery.

Cutting out a three-tonne block of stone from the original quarry. The documentary explores several aspects of the original technology in creating the Great Pyramid © Aliba

The documentary is available in Canada on the CBC “Nature of Things” website. The documentary is expected to be broadcast in other markets in the near future.

(In a late note not related to this documentary, scientists have just detected a new and previously completely unknown chamber in the Great Pyramid –BBC story link below)

Excerpt from the Alibi Entertainment/ CBC (Nature of Things) documentary



Additional information