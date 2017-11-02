Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea hold a joint news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, October 30, 2017.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea hold a joint news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, October 30, 2017.
Photo Credit: PC / Fred Chartrand

Canadian NGO wants Ottawa to hold Colombian government accountable

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

As Canada pushes ahead with closer economic ties with Colombia, civil society groups are calling on Ottawa to use its growing influence with Bogota to urge Colombian authorities to speed up the implementation of key provisions of its peace accord with leftist rebels and address the endemic problem of political violence in the country.

While Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos needs to be commended for finding a negotiated settlement to the armed conflict with the FARC rebel group and seeking a similar peace agreement with another guerrilla group, Colombian authorities need to do a lot more before they can claim that Colombia is open to business, said Bill Fairbairn, program manager for Latin America at Inter Pares, a Canadian social justice organization based in Ottawa.

“We’ve seen that there has been an alarming wave of new attacks directed at social leaders and human rights defenders in Colombia,” Fairbairn said. “And we’re also hearing that the Colombian government has been moving very slowly in implementing the peace accords that were signed last year and ratified by Congress.”

Every four days in Colombia a human rights activist, a trade unionist, an environmental or peace activist is murdered, Fairbairn said.

“We are really concerned about the ongoing killings of social leaders and Colombian human rights defenders,” Fairbairn said.

Candles and portraits stand in front of coffins containing remains of 14 people who were killed during armed conflict by paramilitary fighters and rebel fighters, during a ceremony in Medellin, Colombia. November 17, 2016.
Candles and portraits stand in front of coffins containing remains of 14 people who were killed during armed conflict by paramilitary fighters and rebel fighters, during a ceremony in Medellin, Colombia. November 17, 2016. © Fredy Builes

A report by a Colombian government shows that 300 community organizations across the country are at risk, he said.

“It means that they are receiving chilling death threats or they are subjected to other forms of stigmatization, attack or intimidation,” Fairbairn said.

Inter Pares has obtained copies of two recent death threats issued by various right-wing paramilitary groups to human rights campaigners and Indigenous leaders, Fairbairn said. The death threats included detailed daily routines of the intended targets, showing that they have been under close surveillance for some time, he said.

“Signing the peace agreement is the necessary first step but real peace in Colombia is going to mean addressing the history of political exclusion, huge inequalities and social conditions that are at the root of the armed conflict in Colombia,” Fairbairn said.

“The Canadian government needs to give a full wholehearted support to the peace process, both the one with the FARC and the one with ELN, especially on encouraging the Colombian government to live up to its commitments.”

Colombian officials need to be held to account, he said

“Canada is committed to protecting and promoting human rights around the world and to building lasting and just peace for the people of Colombia,” said Brianne Maxwell, a spokesperson for Global Affairs.

She said this week’s visit by President Santos to Canada provided the opportunity to discuss, among other issues, the implementation of the peace process.

“Canada recognizes the advances achieved by Colombia in strengthening their approach to human rights, but we also understand that many significant challenges remain in the post-conflict context, and in the on-going implementation of the peace process,” said Maxwell.

Members of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) listen to a lecture on the peace process between the Colombian government and their force at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016.
Members of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) listen to a lecture on the peace process between the Colombian government and their force at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. © John Vizcaino

While overall violence in Colombia has decreased with the peace process, Canadian officials say they are concerned that targeted violence against human rights defenders and community leaders has continued to increase over the last few years, with marked spikes in 2016 and 2017.

The violence has also been concentrated in rural areas, which were at the epicentre of the decades-long civil war, they said.

Canada supports the work of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Colombia as part of the Trudeau government’s peace support package, through the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program, officials said.

In addition, Canada and Colombia hold regular political and human rights consultations where human rights issues and cooperation are discussed, officials said. The last consultation took place in Ottawa on April 18 of this year, they said.

At the end of May, the Canadian and Dutch embassies organized a meeting between ambassadors and Colombia’s attorney general to discuss the status of investigations into killings and threats against human rights defenders and community and social leaders, officials said.

In May 2010, Canada and Colombia signed the Agreement Concerning Annual Reports on Human Rights and Free Trade between Canada and the Republic of Colombia, officials said. This agreement obliges both countries to produce and table in their national legislature, an annual report analyzing the impact on human rights of actions taken under the Free Trade Agreement during the previous calendar year.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsCanadian NGO wants Ottawa to hold Colombian government accountableEconomy, InternationalCanada calls reduced U.S. lumber duties ‘unfair’Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHarnessing the energy of the Fundy Tides- updateInternational, PoliticsCanada wants to send more women peacekeepers to address gender issuesHistory, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadian documentary reveals pyramid secretsImmigration & Refuge, SocietyCanada to accept more immigrantsAnimals, EnvironmentPolar bears, climate change and growing concern.SocietyMillions of fire extinguishers recalledIndigenous, SocietyBuilding ski resort on sacred land does not violate freedom of religion: Supreme CourtInternational, PoliticsWhistleblower’s widow and son thank Canada for standing up to global corruption

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine