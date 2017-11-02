Millions of fire extinguishers recalled

More than 40 million fire extinguishers have been recalled in Canada and the United States because they might not work in an emergency. A recall notice was issued by the U.S. Consumer Safety Product Safety Commission. The commission said it received reports of 391 extinguisher failure linking them to one death, at least 16 injuries and 91 cases of property damage.

Many don’t check fire extinguishers, says safety advocate

Raynald Marchand of the Canada Safety Council responded to news of the recall by saying many Canadians never recharge or check their fire extinguishers so it’s not likely they would work anyway.

The recall involves two types of extinguisher made by Kidde Corporation but sold under 134 different brands. Some 2.7 million were sold in Canada. Consumers can call Kidde toll-free at 1 855-233-2882 to arrange for a replacement to be sent to them.

With files from CBC.