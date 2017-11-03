Canada's manufacturing sector added 7,800 new jobs in October, according to Statistics Canada.

Canada's manufacturing sector added 7,800 new jobs in October, according to Statistics Canada.
Photo Credit: David Ramos/Bloomberg

Economy blows past expectations with 35K jobs in October

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 3 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s economy pumped out 35,000 new jobs in October nearly twice as many as economists were forecasting, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

The agency said the employment gains were driven by a rise in full-time positions which swelled by 88,700, while part-time employment dropped by 53,400 jobs, the second consecutive month of part-time job losses.

The unemployment rate increased to 6.3 per cent, up from 6.2 per cent in September as more people joined the labour market in search of jobs.

The biggest employment gains were for youths aged 15 to 24, with 18,000 more new full-time jobs. At the same time, their unemployment rate rose 0.8 percentage points to 11.1 per cent, as more of them searched for work, the data agency said.

The largest employment increase was in Quebec, followed by Alberta, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick. At the same time, there was a decline in Saskatchewan, Statistics Canada reported.

Economic ‘sweet spot’

“The economy is in something of a sweet spot, as economic slack is gradually giving way to rising capacity pressures and growth evolving back towards its longer-term trend,” Fotios Raptis, senior economist at TD, wrote in a research note. “But, inflation remains relatively subdued with some evidence that wage growth is persistently ticking upward, and housing and trade risks help skew risks toward the downside.”

This removes any immediate urgency to raise interest rates from current levels, but more signs of rising capacity pressures will eventually lead the Bank of Canada to another rate hike as early as January 2018, Raptis said.

Construction and manufacturing up, retail down

Employment rose in several industries with jobs in good-producing industries leading the gain, adding 33,900 positions, driven largely by construction, which added 18,400 jobs. There was also a notable uptick in the manufacturing sector, which added 7,800 jobs and was up by 51,000 (+3.0%) on a year-over-year basis, the report said.

However, employment declined in wholesale and retail trade with 36,000 job losses.

The number of private sector employees increased in October, while public sector employment and self-employment were little changed.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyCanadians warned to check their credit in light of recent hacksEconomy, International, PoliticsCanadian support for transpacific free trade deal nearly doubles: pollHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyYou are being manipulated by your phoneArts and Entertainment, SocietyCanadians tell their stories in CBC anniversary yearbookEconomyEconomy blows past expectations with 35K jobs in OctoberEnvironment, Health, Science and TechnologyWorld heritage site: Rideau Canal contaminatedPoliticsPremier of Canada's Northwest Territories calls for national debate on NorthInternational, PoliticsCanadian NGO wants Ottawa to hold Colombian government accountableEconomy, InternationalCanada calls reduced U.S. lumber duties ‘unfair’Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHarnessing the energy of the Fundy Tides- update

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine