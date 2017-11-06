View of Parliament Hill, the Rideau Canal and the Château Laurier Hotel. Parts of the canal in the city show sediment at the bottom is contaminated with heavymetals and othertoxins. Fish are now being tested.

View of Parliament Hill, the Rideau Canal and the Château Laurier Hotel. Parts of the canal in the city show sediment at the bottom is contaminated with heavymetals and othertoxins. Fish are now being tested.
Photo Credit: Danny Globerman/CBC

Fish in the Rideau being tested for contaminants

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 6 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Shortly after portions of the World Heritage Site Rideau Canal were added to the federal contaminated sites list, comes word that fish are now being tested.

Portions of the canal recently tested showed a variety of toxic materials in the sediment of sections of the Canal, notably in downtown Ottawa.

Railway tracks arrive at Union Station Ottawa next to the Rideau Canal in this archival photo.
Railway tracks arrive at Union Station Ottawa next to the Rideau Canal in this archival photo. The Parliament buildings are in the centre left backgound. The canal was in heavy industrial use for many decades. © Library and Archives Canada

Traces of heavy metals and other toxins were found in sections of the canal, which had been used for decades by industry, prior to its present recreational use.

A photograph by Samuel Jarvis, capturing the Rideau Queen steamship travelling north along the canal in the 1890’s as seen from the Laurier Ave bridge area. The canal for decades was the site of many industries and cargo and passenger traffic.
A photograph by Samuel Jarvis, capturing the Rideau Queen steamship travelling north along the canal in the 1890’s as seen from the Laurier Ave bridge area. The canal for decades was the site of many industries and cargo and passenger traffic. © Library and Archives Canada

Parks Canada said at the time there was very little danger posed to the public who use the waterway for activities like boating and canoeing.

View of the same location today. All traces of the industrial past are gone
View of the same location today. All traces of the industrial past are gone, and now the canal is used for recreational activities. © Ottawahh.com

However, parts of the canal system in the city are popular for recreational anglers

Now the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change advised CBC that it is testing fish collected over the summer from Dow’s Lake, as well as from three locations on the Rideau River and five on the Ottawa River.

The ministry says there is concern that other species could be contaminated if the fish are eaten by other birds and animals but so far say there would be little risk for humans.

The Ministry says they are trying to complete analysis on fish specimens as soon as possible.

