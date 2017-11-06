Valerie Plante speaks to supporters after being elected mayor of Montreal on municipal election night in Montreal, Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Valerie Plante speaks to supporters after being elected mayor of Montreal on municipal election night in Montreal, Sunday, November 5, 2017.
Photo Credit: PC / Graham Hughes

Valerie Plante becomes Montreal’s first female mayor

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 6 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Valerie Plante made history in Montreal’s mayoral election on Sunday, defeating incumbent Denis Coderre in a stunning upset to become the first female mayor in the city’s 375-year history.

A relative newcomer to municipal politics, Plante run on a campaign of improving public transit, including building a new 29-station metro line and lessening road congestion, as well as adding green spaces and social housing.

“During the course of this campaign, I had one thing in mind: put Montrealers first. I’m not going to change that,” she told a group of cheering supporters at Montreal’s Corona Theatre.

“I’m going to get Montrealers moving again. I’m going to build safer roads for pedestrians, seniors and cyclists.”

Plante managed to get about 51 per cent of the vote against Coderre’s 46 per cent despite a relatively low voter turnout.

Valerie Plante speaks to commuters outside a subway station in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Plante scored a stunning upset in Montreal’s mayoral election on Sunday, defeating incumbent Denis Coderre to become the first woman to win the post.
Valerie Plante speaks to commuters outside a subway station in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Plante scored a stunning upset in Montreal’s mayoral election on Sunday, defeating incumbent Denis Coderre to become the first woman to win the post. © PC/Paul Chiasson

Only 41 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot, compared to 44 per cent in the last election.

In his concession speech Coderre, a veteran politician and a former federal Liberal cabinet minister, announced that he was leaving municipal politics.

“I’m leaving with my head high,” he said. “Montreal is an exceptional city, Montreal is a metropolis that is the envy of the world.”

While Coderre had been credited with cleaning up corruption at city hall by naming an inspector general to oversee the awarding of city contracts and negotiating greater powers for Montreal, his brash style of leadership had rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

Plante, 43, entered municipal politics in 2013. In 2016, she was elected leader of the left-leaning party Projet Montreal.

Plante began the mayoral race as a relative unknown but opinion polls showed her steadily gaining on Coderre as the campaign continued.

The mother of two, who cycles or takes public transit to work, sought throughout the campaign to present herself as less flamboyant and more in touch with Montrealers than her opponent.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press

Share
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
PoliticsTrudeau announces new National Security and Intelligence Committee of ParliamentariansAnimals, Economy, Health, HistoryFish in the Rideau being tested for contaminantsMilitary, SocietyMore Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: pollSocietyTime change prompts arguments against itEconomy, PoliticsMore than 3,000 Canadian entities, 3 former PMs, named in Paradise Papers leakEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyA Canadian Muslim campaigner against extremism speaks outHealthTalk about drug overdose, urges health agencyHistory, International, MilitaryRemembrance week: 100 years, the blood soaked fields of FlandersPolitics, SocietyValerie Plante becomes Montreal's first female mayorThe LINK Online, Sun. Nov. 5, 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine