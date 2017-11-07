It has become tradition in recent years for Canadians to place their poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial in Ottawa following services each November 11

It has become tradition in recent years for Canadians to place their poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial in Ottawa following services each November 11
Photo Credit: CBC

Veteran’s Week: hundreds of ceremonies to honour the sacrifices of fallen soldiers

Hundreds of ceremonies and events are taking place across Canada during Veterans’ Week,  from November 5 to 11, to honour the sacrifices of soldiers and recognize their achievements. Read RCI reports ont these events and related articles.

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

By Lynn Desjardins. Monday 6 November, 2017

© CBC

More Canadians are planning to attend ceremonies to honour fallen soldiers this year according to a public opinion survey commissioned by the non-profit group Historica Canada. It found that 29 per cent of respondents plan to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony and that is up three points from 2016… more

Remembrance week: 100 years, the blood soaked fields of Flanders

By Marc Montgomery, Monday 6 November, 2017

A shell explodes in the blasted muddy landscape near a destroyed tank.
A shell explodes in the blasted muddy landscape near a destroyed tank. © Library and Archives Canada

This year marks the 100th anniversary of many momentous battle of the First World War. After incredible but costly victories at Vimy and Hill 70, the Canadians were called upon to take the village of Passchendaele, or what was left of it, on November 6. A Canadian delegation of officials is in Belgium to mark the 100th anniversary of this remarkable but again horrifically bloody Canadian victory… more

Remembrance week: A monument to those who served in Afghanistan

By Marc Montgomery, Saturday 4 November, 2017

Tyler Fauvelle’s latest sculpture created in honour of the thousands of Canadian soldiers who werved in the Afghan war, 158 of whom paid the ultimate sacrifice
Tyler Fauvelle’s latest sculpture created in honour of the thousands of Canadian soldiers who werved in the Afghan war, 158 of whom paid the ultimate sacrifice. ©  T Fauvelle

On November 11th, millions will gather at cenotaphs in cities and towns across Canada, and in many other countries around the world. This is to reflect upon the sacrifices of so many men and women who fought for freedom in modern wars… more

Remembrance of Veterans starts with “Poppy Drop” in Ottawa

By Marc Montgomery, Tuesday 31 October, 2017

The *poppy drop* 117,000 images of poppies slowly cascade down Canada’s Parliament buildings, each one representin a Canadian solider who paid the ultimated sarifice in war and conflicts since the beginning of the First World War.
The *poppy drop* 117,000 images of poppies slowly cascade down Canada’s Parliament buildings, each one representin a Canadian solider who paid the ultimated sarifice in war and conflicts since the beginning of the First World War. © CNW/The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command

Remembrance  Day, the day to pause and remember the fallen soldiers of wars and conflicts, is November 11th. That was the day the Armistice was signed to effectively end the First World War. But there are a series of events leading up to that day, and those events have started in Canada with the “poppy drop”more

Iconic Canadian WWI poem re-created in poppies

By Levon Sevunts, Thursday 26 October, 2017

A line from John McRae’s iconic WWI poem In Flanders Fields is spelt out on the Dunkirk Beach in France as part of the Royal British Legion’s 2017 Remembrance Day Poppy Appeal drive.
A line from John McRae’s iconic WWI poem In Flanders Fields is spelt out on the Dunkirk Beach in France as part of the Royal British Legion’s 2017 Remembrance Day Poppy Appeal drive. © Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion has recreated the words of one of the most iconic Canadian poems to emerge from the carnage of World War One in poppies across locations in England, Wales and France. It’s part of the Legion’s drive to collect funds through its annual Poppy Appeal to help veterans of the armed forces… more

That British hero at Dunkirk was actually Canadian

By Lynn Desjardins, Wednesday 30 August, 2017

© CBC

The movie Dunkirk has been a big hit at the box office but media in this country are drawing attention to the fact that the piermaster who ushered tens of thousands of men off the beach during World War II was actually Canadian Commander J. Campbell Clouston. British soldiers were surrounded by German forces and were bombed from the air as they waited to evacuate the beach in France in May and June of 1940 more

Canadian mint angers veterans

By Marc Montgomery, Thursday 27 July, 2017

The controversial coin commemorating he *Battle of Dieppe*. Veterans say is is properly called the *Dieppe Raid*
The controversial coin commemorating he *Battle of Dieppe*. Veterans say is is properly called the *Dieppe Raid* © Royal Canadian Mint

The 75th anniversary of a disastrous and tragic military action during the Second World War is fast approaching. To commemorate the event the Royal Canadian Mint created and released a special anniversary silver coin in May. But the coin commemorating the “Battle of Dieppe” has raised the ire of veteransmore

Canada History: June 2-Canada Remembers her war dead

By Marc Montgomery, Friday 2 June, 2017

From the London Illustrated News on June 30 1866 from an engraving by Canadian Charles Fuller, showing the funeral at St James Cemeteray Toronto for those killed ar Ridgeway
From the London Illustrated News on June 30 1866 from an engraving by Canadian Charles Fuller, showing the funeral at St James Cemeteray Toronto for those killed ar Ridgeway © Wiki commons-

June 2, Canada’s national day of remembrance. But wait, that’s held on November 11th every year and coincides with the signing of the Armistice in 1918 which ended the horrific slaughter of the First World War. Well, it’wasn’t always so in Canada… more

Former foes mark Passchendaele on centenary of bloody WWI battle

By Levon Sevunts, Monday 31 July, 2017

Jets fly over commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele at Tyne Cot cemetery near Ypres in Belgium, July 31, 2017.
Jets fly over commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele at Tyne Cot cemetery near Ypres in Belgium, July 31, 2017. © POOL News

Representatives of the British and Belgian royal families, Germany’s foreign minister and descendants of some of those who died in one of the First World War’s bloodiest battles gathered Monday in western Belgium to mark the centenary of the Third Battle of Ypres, more commonly known simply as Passchendaele.more

Invictus Games Toronto: super!

By Marc Montgomery, Monday 2 October, 2017

Athletes electrified the crowds at York University with gritty competition in track and field
Athletes electrified the crowds at York University with gritty competition in track and field © Invictus Games Toronto 2017

The Invictus games in Toronto, Ontario have ended. By all accounts it was an enormous success. The Invictus games is an international sporting competition specifically geared to physically and mentally wounded veteransmore

Emotions, effort, and fund raising for wounded veterans

By Marc Montgomery, Tuesday 20 June, 2017

The group riding through a small village along the tour through the battlefields of WWI © Wounded Warrior

It’s called the Battlefield Bike Ride, and this was the 17th edition organized by the non-profit Wounded Warriors Canada. This year in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, some 150 riders signed up to ride across northern France to raise money for the charity while visiting the battlefields and cemetaries of the First World War in what are often deeply moving experiences… more

