Veteran’s Week: hundreds of ceremonies to honour the sacrifices of fallen soldiers

Hundreds of ceremonies and events are taking place across Canada during Veterans’ Week, from November 5 to 11, to honour the sacrifices of soldiers and recognize their achievements. Read RCI reports ont these events and related articles.
More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll
More Canadians are planning to attend ceremonies to honour fallen soldiers this year according to a public opinion survey commissioned by the non-profit group Historica Canada. It found that 29 per cent of respondents plan to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony and that is up three points from 2016… more
Remembrance week: 100 years, the blood soaked fields of Flanders
This year marks the 100th anniversary of many momentous battle of the First World War. After incredible but costly victories at Vimy and Hill 70, the Canadians were called upon to take the village of Passchendaele, or what was left of it, on November 6. A Canadian delegation of officials is in Belgium to mark the 100th anniversary of this remarkable but again horrifically bloody Canadian victory… more
Remembrance week: A monument to those who served in Afghanistan
On November 11th, millions will gather at cenotaphs in cities and towns across Canada, and in many other countries around the world. This is to reflect upon the sacrifices of so many men and women who fought for freedom in modern wars… more
Remembrance of Veterans starts with “Poppy Drop” in Ottawa
Remembrance Day, the day to pause and remember the fallen soldiers of wars and conflicts, is November 11th. That was the day the Armistice was signed to effectively end the First World War. But there are a series of events leading up to that day, and those events have started in Canada with the “poppy drop”… more
Iconic Canadian WWI poem re-created in poppies
The Royal British Legion has recreated the words of one of the most iconic Canadian poems to emerge from the carnage of World War One in poppies across locations in England, Wales and France. It’s part of the Legion’s drive to collect funds through its annual Poppy Appeal to help veterans of the armed forces… more
That British hero at Dunkirk was actually Canadian
The movie Dunkirk has been a big hit at the box office but media in this country are drawing attention to the fact that the piermaster who ushered tens of thousands of men off the beach during World War II was actually Canadian Commander J. Campbell Clouston. British soldiers were surrounded by German forces and were bombed from the air as they waited to evacuate the beach in France in May and June of 1940 …more
Canadian mint angers veterans
The 75th anniversary of a disastrous and tragic military action during the Second World War is fast approaching. To commemorate the event the Royal Canadian Mint created and released a special anniversary silver coin in May. But the coin commemorating the “Battle of Dieppe” has raised the ire of veterans… more
Canada History: June 2-Canada Remembers her war dead
June 2, Canada’s national day of remembrance. But wait, that’s held on November 11th every year and coincides with the signing of the Armistice in 1918 which ended the horrific slaughter of the First World War. Well, it’wasn’t always so in Canada… more
Former foes mark Passchendaele on centenary of bloody WWI battle
Representatives of the British and Belgian royal families, Germany’s foreign minister and descendants of some of those who died in one of the First World War’s bloodiest battles gathered Monday in western Belgium to mark the centenary of the Third Battle of Ypres, more commonly known simply as Passchendaele.… more
Invictus Games Toronto: super!
The Invictus games in Toronto, Ontario have ended. By all accounts it was an enormous success. The Invictus games is an international sporting competition specifically geared to physically and mentally wounded veterans… more
Emotions, effort, and fund raising for wounded veterans
It’s called the Battlefield Bike Ride, and this was the 17th edition organized by the non-profit Wounded Warriors Canada. This year in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, some 150 riders signed up to ride across northern France to raise money for the charity while visiting the battlefields and cemetaries of the First World War in what are often deeply moving experiences… more
