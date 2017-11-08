A ship receives its load of crude oil from the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain expansion project’s Westridge loading dock in Burnaby, B.C.

A ship receives its load of crude oil from the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain expansion project’s Westridge loading dock in Burnaby, B.C.
Photo Credit: Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press

Pipeline delays; deliberate? Who’s to blame

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 8 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Trans-Mountain pipeline project to nearly triple its capacity of oil from Alberta to the Burnaby is once again becoming heated.

Kinder-Morgan, the U.S. company that owns Trans-Mountain wants to double the existing pipeline but has come under repeated opposition from a variety of sources ranging from several environmental groups, to First Nations, and now accusations by the company that the city of Burnaby is holding up the process.

Route over the Rocky Mountains from Alberta to the Pacific coast.
Route over the Rocky Mountains from Alberta to the Pacific coast at Burnaby, B.C.. © NRCAN

The company is asking the National Energy Board to speed up its process of looking into its complaint that the city is deliberately obstructing the project by refusing to issue the necessary permits.

The NEB says it will not be rushed and hold hearings as planned on November 29 and December 4 in order to determine if it should use its power to override any Burnaby delay.

Dec 2016 One of many protests over the doubling of the Trans Mountain pipeline project. Worries of environmental harm and exaggerated benefits claims have led to long and heated protests.
Dec 2016: One of many protests over the doubling of the Trans Mountain pipeline project. Worries of environmental harm and exaggerated benefits claims have led to long and heated protests. © CBC

This month the provincial government of Alberta indicated to the NEB that will intervene in support of the project  and its claim that Burnaby municipal laws don’t apply because of national constitutional jurisdiction.

The Alberta government said the project is “critical to the national economy, and it’s critical to Alberta … One jurisdiction does not have the right to obstruct a project of national importance.”

Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain oil storage tank farm is seen in Burnaby, B.C
Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain oil storage tank farm is seen in Burnaby, B.C © Jonathan Hayward- The Canadian Press

Burnaby’s mayor denies deliberate stalling saying merely that they are doing their own due diligence related to the project.

The project, approved by the federal Liberal government  would nearly triple the amount of heavy crude flowing from Alberta to the coast to almost 900,000 barrels a day.

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Politics, SocietyPipeline delays; deliberate? Who’s to blameAnimalsNational police train dogs with human remainsScience and TechnologyPaleontology: new non-destructive test discoveredAnimals, Environment, Science and TechnologyUrbanization can affect evolution, human healthImmigration & RefugeImmigration: benefit or burden?Lifestyle, SocietyCultural divide in Canadian broadcasting: F-word OK in FrenchImmigration & RefugeDirective aims to cut the number of children in immigration detentionEnvironmentWhat is Canada doing to protect the environment? Read RCI’s reportsInternational, PoliticsWhile apathetic to Myanmar crisis, Canadians support revoking Aung San Suu Kyi’s honorary citizenship: studyEconomy, Politics, Society, Work & LabourPublic services over private interests. The "We Own It" campaign.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Allégations visant l'AMF : Guy Ouellette rencontrera l'équipe de la vérificatrice généraleMadrid songe à permettre les référendums régionaux, si une majorité d'Espagnols le veutBronfman gardera ses fonctions au PLC, conclut Trudeau au VietnamDenis Coderre fait ses adieux aux Montréalais et offre son aide à Valérie Plante« J'ai prié pour ne pas être élu », dit Richard BergeronSophie Prégent s'attire des critiques avec sa défense de Sylvain ArchambaultQuébec resserre les règles concernant le travail bénévole de constructionAu tour de la Banque de Montréal d’être exposée par les Paradise PapersParadise Papers : qu'a-t-on appris jusqu'à maintenant?Nouvelle mission aux États-Unis pour éviter une vague de demandeurs d'asile
It's no bromance, but Trudeau has found a way to charm Trump: Rosemary Barton'Essential step': Liberals move to end sex-based status discrimination in Indian ActOntario lawyers at odds over plan to tackle racism in their professionFor 12 seasons, Roy Halladay was hope for the Toronto Blue JaysWinnipeg mayor raises name of CFL Eskimos with Edmonton counterpartScientists train sheep to recognize Barack Obama, Emma WatsonMPs prepare to head south to dissuade asylum seekers in U.S. from heading north once protected status expiresHigh Arctic lab saved as federal money comes throughAstronomers discover strange 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' supernovaThe National Today: A year of Trump, Ottawa's America strategy, migrant deaths at sea