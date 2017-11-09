Besides the immediate risks in childbirth, mothers may face problems around substance use, mental health, violence and accidents.

Besides the immediate risks in childbirth, mothers may face problems around substance use, mental health, violence and accidents.

Doctors seek better data on maternal deaths

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 9 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) is calling for uniform data collection on why women die or get seriously ill after childbirth and wants it to include information about drug use, suicide, violence and accidents.

Doctors are ‘very concerned’

“We’re very concerned about substance use and mental health in Canada,” says Jocelynn Cook, chief scientific officer with the SOGC. “The opioid crisis is here in Canada just as it is in other countries. We know data from the U.S. show in some states that substance use is the number two contributor to maternal death…We just don’t really know in Canada.”

Listen
Each province and territory collects its own data on maternal mortality and that can make it difficult to get an overall picture.
Each province and territory collects its own data on maternal mortality and that can make it difficult to get an overall picture.

Hard to get an accurate picture

Health care is under the jurisdiction of the provinces and territories and each has its own way of collecting information on maternal deaths and severe health problems. That makes it difficult to get an accurate overall picture to piece together what are the biggest issues and the best ways of managing them.

Health officials also tend to collect data on traditional causes of maternal death such as hemorrhage and pre-eclampsia and often for a period of only 42 days. Cook says other risk factors can occur later and should be counted up to one year after childbirth.

‘It’s time’

She says many health officials in Canada recognize the need for uniform data collection to reduce maternal deaths: “It’s time and we’re ready.”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, SocietyFirst snow coming to southern CanadaHealthDoctors seek better data on maternal deathsEconomy, Politics, Society, Work & LabourParental Leave extended in time, not moneyHealth, International, Science and TechnologyCancer detection: Canadian team wins international awardSocietyCharitable giving declines in Canada: reportEconomy, Environment, International, Politics, SocietyPipeline delays; deliberate? Who’s to blameAnimalsNational police train dogs with human remainsScience and TechnologyPaleontology: new non-destructive test discoveredAnimals, Environment, Science and TechnologyUrbanization can affect evolution, human healthImmigration & RefugeImmigration: benefit or burden?

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine