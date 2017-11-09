Police warn about sexual extortion

Police in the town of Kingston in Ontario say they have received five complaints about sexual extortion and they are warning people to not share intimate images online.

The cases involve men who were contacted by a woman who made friends with them online. After a time, the woman asked for photos or videos involving nudity and sexual acts. The men complied and then were told to pay between $500 and $1,000 or the images would be sent to everyone on the victim’s friend list.

‘There is no way to limit’

In a news release, Kingston police warn people that once they share images online “they are out of your control. There is no way to limit who they are shared with or who will see them.” And if that doesn’t scare people enough, it goes on to note that family, friends, co-workers, educational institutions and employers may end up seeing them.

Police also warn victims to not send money to extortionists as that will only result in further demands for payment.