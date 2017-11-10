The Ridge Lab of PEARL, the Polar Environment Atmospheric Research Laboratory (PEARL). Located on Ellesmere Island at Eureka, Nunavut (80N, 86W), PEARL is managed by the Canadian Network for the Detection of Atmospheric Change (CANDAC). (Mareile Wolff/CANDAC)

The Ridge Lab of PEARL, the Polar Environment Atmospheric Research Laboratory (PEARL). Located on Ellesmere Island at Eureka, Nunavut (80N, 86W), PEARL is managed by the Canadian Network for the Detection of Atmospheric Change (CANDAC).
Photo Credit: (Mareile Wolff/CANDAC)

High Arctic climate research lab gets another reprieve

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 10 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A group Canadian scientists is breathing a sigh of relief after the federal government announced a last-minute infusion of badly needed cash to keep one of the world’s northernmost climate research stations in the High Arctic going for another 18 months.

The Polar Environment Atmospheric Research Laboratory (PEARL) in Eureka, Nunavut, about 1,110 kilometres south of the North Pole, was about to run out of funding when the federal government announced this week that it has found $1.6 million to keep the lab going.

The lab’s research focuses on three main areas: ozone depletion, air quality and climate change.

Rebecca Batchelor, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Toronto, checks the alignment of the suntracker on the roof of the Ridge Lab of PEARL, the Polar Environment Atmospheric Research Laboratory. This suntracker follows the sun to direct light into the Fourier transform spectrometer (FTS) in the lab below, where absorption features in the solar spectrum are used to study the quantity and location of a range of trace gases in the atmosphere. (Ashley Harrett/CANDAC)
Rebecca Batchelor, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Toronto, checks the alignment of the suntracker on the roof of the Ridge Lab of PEARL, the Polar Environment Atmospheric Research Laboratory. This suntracker follows the sun to direct light into the Fourier transform spectrometer (FTS) in the lab below, where absorption features in the solar spectrum are used to study the quantity and location of a range of trace gases in the atmosphere. © (Ashley Harrett/CANDAC)

The funding will allow Canadian university scientists doing research at PEARL to carry out uninterrupted research operations and data collection until fall 2019, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, and the Minister of Science, Kirsty Duncan, said in a joint statement.

“Driven by our world-class researchers, Canada is a leader in atmospheric and climate science in the Arctic. By investing in the PEARL research network, we’ll ensure that the research done in Canada’s high Arctic continues to deepen our knowledge of the challenges before us.”

Speaking on the phone from Halifax, James Drummond, professor of atmospheric physics at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, said the announcement was “good news.”

For the last 4.5 years, the operation of the lab has been paid for under a funding program that was started by the previous Conservative government, called the Canadian Climate and Atmospheric Research Program (CCAR), Drummond said.

“We’re hoping that in 18 months the government will announce a new competition like the Canadian Climate and Atmospheric Research because PEARL is not the only project that is caught up in this ending of funding with no prospects for renewal – there are six other projects with the total between the seven projects of $7 million a year, and that’s all ending in one go in early 2018,” Drummond said. “It’s going to be a big downturn in environmental research area.”

Instruments travel to PEARL for satellite validation campaigns such as that held in support of Canada’s Atmospheric Chemistry Experiment (ACE) every polar sunrise from 2004 to this one in 2008, and beyond. Here the ground-based version of the ACE MAESTRO instrument is installed on a sun tracker under the supervision of Environment Canada’s Tom McElroy, MAESTRO PI with the able assistance of Clive Midwinter and Mareile Wolff, both from the University of Toronto. (Pierre Fogal/CANDAC)
Instruments travel to PEARL for satellite validation campaigns such as that held in support of Canada’s Atmospheric Chemistry Experiment (ACE) every polar sunrise from 2004 to this one in 2008, and beyond. Here the ground-based version of the ACE MAESTRO instrument is installed on a sun tracker under the supervision of Environment Canada’s Tom McElroy, MAESTRO PI with the able assistance of Clive Midwinter and Mareile Wolff, both from the University of Toronto. © (Pierre Fogal/CANDAC)

Now that the funding for PEARL is secured, it’s important to make sure that the six other projects funded under CCAR also get their fair share of federal science dollars, Drummond said.

“PEARL is very easy to understand – the building and High Arctic research and so on – but the other areas of Arctic research and weather research, which are being undertaken under CCAR program, which are ultimately equally important to Canada and should be at least competed for a new round of funding,” Drummond said.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Politics, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Politics, Science and TechnologyHigh Arctic climate research lab gets another reprieveAnimals, EnvironmentInsecticide toxic to songbirds: studyHistory, International, MilitaryRemembrance Week: 100th anniversary ceremonies PasschendaeleAnimalsMeasures coming to protect endangered whalesInternational, PoliticsTrudeau meets with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi amid ‘deep concern’ over Rohingya refugeesEconomy, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadians and wireless techIndigenousFood insecurity in Arctic Canada needs northern solutions, hackathon hearsImmigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsSaudi Arabian purge and Yemeni blockade, frightening turn of eventsSocietyPolice warn about sexual extortionHistory, International, Military, PoliticsRemembrance Week: Passchendaele - Centennial of a horrific battle

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine