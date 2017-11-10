This was one of 12 right whales that died in the past summer months in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in eastern Canada. Four more died off the U.S. Atlantic coast.

This was one of 12 right whales that died in the past summer months in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in eastern Canada. Four more died off the U.S. Atlantic coast.
Photo Credit: (c) Marine Animal Response Society

Measures coming to protect endangered whales

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 10 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian government is considering several measures to protect critically-endangered North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in eastern Canada. The minister of fisheries and oceans held a meeting yesterday to discuss the matter with scientists, indigenous groups, and members of the fishing, tourism and marine transportation sectors.

In the recent summer months, 12 right whales died in Canadian waters and another four perished off the U.S. Atlantic coast. There are only 451 northern right whales left in the world and of those, only about 100 are females of breeding age. It is these females that are most vulnerable to the entanglements with fishing gear and collisions with ships that have been killing them.

Tonya Wimmer says it will take the collaboration of several sectors to protect the endangered right whales.
Tonya Wimmer says it will take the collaboration of several sectors to protect the endangered right whales. ©  (c) J. Corke/MARS

‘An absolute sense of urgency’

“The estimate actually is, that if it’s going the way it is, we could lose the vast majority of those adult breeding females within 25 to 30 years,” says Tonya Wimmer, director of the non-profit Marine Animal Response Society. “If we lose all the breeding females the population is basically done.  There’s no one to have babies. So, this is an absolute sense of urgency to really get measures in place immediately.”

Listen

As the whale deaths climbed this summer, the government passed two temporary measures to try to stop entanglements and ship strikes. It ordered an early end to the snow crab fishery and set a speed limit for ships.  It called yesterday’s meeting to get further input on what can be done in future.

Necropsies found that the right whales died from entanglements in fishing gear, as did this one, and from collisions with ships.
Necropsies found that the right whales died from entanglements in fishing gear, as did this one, and from collisions with ships. © (c) Marine Animal Response Society

Collaborative effort needed

“I was very encouraged by not only who was around the table and by the minister’s commitment for the federal government but, you know, the fishing industry came and…they had a list and said ‘here are the top seven things that we think we can do right now…Here are the things we need a little bit of help to understand or work on.’ That very much was that collaborative first step that we really need to see,” says Wimmer.

The government must now decide whether to modify the temporary measures it took and make them permanent. It will look at whether modifying fishing gear could help as might setting speed limits for ships and buffer zones around whales.

There is a short window of time to act. Most right whales have left the gulf and migrated south. But they will return in 2018 and it will take action on the part of several groups to protect them.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Animals

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
AnimalsMeasures coming to protect endangered whalesInternational, PoliticsTrudeau meets with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi amid ‘deep concern’ over Rohingya refugeesEconomy, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadians and wireless techIndigenousFood insecurity in Arctic Canada needs northern solutions, hackathon hearsImmigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsSaudi Arabian purge and Yemeni blockade, frightening turn of eventsSocietyPolice warn about sexual extortionHistory, International, Military, PoliticsRemembrance Week: Passchendaele - Centennial of a horrific battleEnvironment, SocietyFirst snow coming to southern CanadaHealthDoctors seek better data on maternal deathsEconomy, Politics, Society, Work & LabourParental Leave extended in time, not money

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine