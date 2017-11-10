Trade ministers and delegates from the remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) attend the TPP Ministerial Meeting during the APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam November 9, 2017.

Trade ministers and delegates from the remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) attend the TPP Ministerial Meeting during the APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam November 9, 2017.
Photo Credit: POOL New

Pacific nations agree on ‘core elements’ of new TPP trade deal

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 10 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada and the 10 other Trans-Pacific Partnership countries reached an agreement on Friday on “core elements” of the free trade pact, pledging to adhere to strict labour and environment standards, hours after the talks nearly collapsed earlier in the day.

However, there is more work to be done before a final agreement in principle is ironed out as 11 Pacific nations seek to salvage a trade deal, which nearly sank after President Donald Trump bailed the United States out of the original 12-nation accord, covering 40 per cent of the world’s economy.

The remaining 11 members of the TPP, including Canada, represent 494 million people, with a combined GDP of $10.2 trillion US, or about 13.6% of global GDP, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Combined, the TPP countries will eliminate over 95 per cent of their tariffs, with the vast majority to be eliminated immediately upon entry into force, according to Canadian officials.

“We are pleased that progress is being made towards a possible agreement, but there is still some work to be done,” International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement. “Our priority is to ensure that it is the right deal for Canadian workers and businesses. We will only sign onto a deal that reflects Canada’s interests and meets our objectives to create and sustain well-paying middle class jobs in today’s competitive global economy.”

The original TPP signed by the previous Conservative government in October 2015 included strong provisions that demanded all member countries eliminate child and forced labour, adopt and maintain laws and practices governing “acceptable conditions of work,” and uphold the right to collective bargaining.

But some countries, including Malaysia and Vietnam, sought to opt out of such provisions during the talks, something Canada felt was untenable.

Canadian Minister of International Trade François-Philippe Champagne (R) is seen at the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting during the APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam November 9, 2017.
Canadian Minister of International Trade François-Philippe Champagne (R) is seen at the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting during the APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam November 9, 2017. © POOL New

Those countries have now come back onside, Champagne told CBC News, and have agreed to the terms of the original TPP.

“We got a better deal for Canada, we were also able to enhance the progressive elements — as the prime minister says you don’t do trade in the 21st century like you did before,” he said.

The negotiators put aside some of thornier issues to be negotiated later, Champagne said.

These include to changes to trade rules related to the auto sector and culture.

“Particularly when it comes to culture, when it comes to the auto sector, you’ll bet that we’ll take the time to consult with stakeholders to get the deal done,” he told reporters.

With files from John Paul Tasker, CBC News

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, PoliticsPacific nations agree on ‘core elements’ of new TPP trade dealPolitics, Science and TechnologyHigh Arctic climate research lab gets another reprieveAnimals, EnvironmentInsecticide toxic to songbirds: studyHistory, International, MilitaryRemembrance Week: 100th anniversary ceremonies PasschendaeleAnimalsMeasures coming to protect endangered whalesInternational, PoliticsTrudeau meets with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi amid ‘deep concern’ over Rohingya refugeesEconomy, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadians and wireless techIndigenousFood insecurity in Arctic Canada needs northern solutions, hackathon hearsImmigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsSaudi Arabian purge and Yemeni blockade, frightening turn of eventsSocietyPolice warn about sexual extortion

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine