Notihing but mud water and bodies. The Third Battle of Yrpes ended when Canadians finally cleared the Germans from Passchendaele Ridge Nov 10, 1917.

Notihing but mud water and bodies. The Third Battle of Yrpes ended when Canadians finally cleared the Germans from Passchendaele Ridge Nov 10, 1917.
Photo Credit: Library and Archives Canada

Remembrance Week: 100th anniversary ceremonies Passchendaele

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 10 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Ceremonies in Belgium mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Passchendaele

Hell. It’s the word most often used to describe the Third Battle of Ypres and Passchendaele, in an already hellish war.

Canadians took Passchendaele ridge on Nov 10th 1917, where the British and ANZACs had been fighting for months.

Today, a variety of Canadian officials were in Belgium to mark the centennial of that horrific battle in which nine Canadians were awarded the Empire’s highest honour for valour, the Victoria Cross.  Some 16,000 Canadians were killed, wounded, or missing. Over half a million other Allied and German soldiers were killed in that months long campaign.

Ceremonies today at Tyne Cot Cemetary, Zonnebeke Belgium to mark the 10tth anniversary of the Canadian victory at Passchendaele in the long and bloody Third Battle of Ypres
Ceremonies today at Tyne Cot Cemetary, Zonnebeke Belgium to mark the 10tth anniversary of the Canadian victory at Passchendaele in the long and bloody Third Battle of Ypres © CBC

By the time the Canadians had been called, the fighting in the sucking morass of the muddy fields of Flanders had been going on for months.

Canadian soldiers carry *trench mats* or *duck boards* across the blasted fields to help movement over the treacherous mud
Canadian soldiers carry *trench mats* or *duck boards* across the blasted fields to help movement over the treacherous mud © National Archives Canada PA-002084

Allied commander, Field Marshall Sir Douglas Haid had thrown wave after wave of British, Australian and New Zealanders to their deaths in the mud for little gain.

In desperation he called in the Canadians.  They began the assault on Passchendaele in late October and by November 10 the Germans had been pushed out completely, but also at horrific cost.

A small portion of Tyne Cot cemetary near Passchendaele village. A great many of the graves are of soldiers who couldn’t be identified.
A small portion of Tyne Cot cemetery near Passchendaele village. The huge cemetery contains 12,000 Empire dead, some 8,000 of the graves are of soldiers who couldn’t be identified. © CBC

This week Canadian dignitaries have been in Belgium to mark the 100th anniversary of that battle and the end of hell, although the war itself and the killing and dying would continue for another year.

Warrant Officer Matt Russell, taking part in Passchendaele commemorations, shows a picture of his great grandfather who fought here. His memory ”makes me feel really proud,” Russell said. “It is a little emotional because it’s hard to imagine what they went through.*
Warrant Officer Matt Russell, taking part in Passchendaele commemorations, shows a picture of his great grandfather who fought here. His memory ”makes me feel really proud,” Russell said. “It is a little emotional because it’s hard to imagine what they went through.* © Pascal Leblond/CBC News

The ceremonies at cenotaphs across Canada to mark the centennial of this bittersweet victory today are a prelude to tomorrow’s major commemoration event on 11am on November 11th, Remembrance Day, being held at the National War Memorial and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Ottawa.

Additional information – sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in History, International, Military

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Politics, Science and TechnologyHigh Arctic climate research lab gets another reprieveAnimals, EnvironmentInsecticide toxic to songbirds: studyHistory, International, MilitaryRemembrance Week: 100th anniversary ceremonies PasschendaeleAnimalsMeasures coming to protect endangered whalesInternational, PoliticsTrudeau meets with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi amid ‘deep concern’ over Rohingya refugeesEconomy, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadians and wireless techIndigenousFood insecurity in Arctic Canada needs northern solutions, hackathon hearsImmigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsSaudi Arabian purge and Yemeni blockade, frightening turn of eventsSocietyPolice warn about sexual extortionHistory, International, Military, PoliticsRemembrance Week: Passchendaele - Centennial of a horrific battle

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine