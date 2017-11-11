Two huge artillery pieces at the moment of firing. From restored and colourized film for the new production *Return to Vimy*

Two huge artillery pieces at the moment of firing. From restored and colourised film for the new production *Return to Vimy*
Photo Credit: National Film Board

Artistic documentary: Remembering Vimy

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 11 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Historical century old military films presented in a new and fascinating way.

This year marks the centennial of a number of incredible yet tragically costly Canadian victories in the First World War.

Canada had also sent photo and film units to capture images of Canadians in training and life overseas. Much of that has survived.

In this important commemorative year, the National Film Board commissioned and has just released a new work to reflect on that war. (See link below to view the short film)

Denis McCready, and independent filmmaker, is the writer, director and producer of “Return to Vimy”.  He restored, colourized, and created a new compilation of these historic films in a fascinating new blend of animation, narrative and archival film. It’s called “Return to Vimy”

Listen In the process of restoration, and new formatting meant portions of the films which had been cropped in previous versions were restored.

Filmmaker Denis McCready
Filmmaker Denis McCready © National Film Board

By 1917, Canadians had already earned great respect from Allies, and were feared by the enemy by the time a mostly Canadian assault gave the Allied forces (Entente) their first significant victory in the war, at Vimy Ridge in April.

To mark this commemorative centennial year, McCready with the NFB, began a project to recover some of these films and colourise them.

But rather than just restore the film, McCready wanted to present them in such a way as to make the soldiers and their lives, more accessible.

To do that he created a narrative that many can identify with, a young relative on a pilgrimage to discover her family’s past.

Tha animated narrative begins as a young girl retraces the history of her great grandfather who died at Vimy.
The animated narrative segment begins as a young girl retraces the history of her great-grandfather who died at Vimy. © Return to Vimy- NFB

In the process of restoration the new more modern formatting meant portions of the films which had been cropped in previous versions were restored revealing details not seen in some 100 years. Scratches and other defects were repaired, and actual WWI artefacts were used to establish colours as correctly as possible.

Bu

Meal time. The government sent cameramen along with the troops to capture films of soldiers lives to be shown to the public...but not actual battle scenes. films were restored and colourized for this new compilation presentation, and in a unique blend of sketches and film and narrative.
Meal time. The government sent cameramen along with the troops to capture films of soldiers lives to be shown to the public…(avoiding actual battle scenes). Films were restored and colourised for this new compilation presentation, and in a unique blend of animation, archival film and narrative of a young girl’s pilgrimage to retrace the history of her great-grandfather killed in the battle. © Return to Vimy- National Film Board

But rather than mere make a compilation, McCready created a evocative narrative to the short film employing animation of images  which then blend into the actual footage.

Return to Vimy a unique blend of some graphics melding into the actual period film footage.
Return to Vimy a unique blend of some animation melding into the actual period film footage. © Return to Vimy- NFB

The narrative takes the form of a young girl on a pilgrimage to the magnificent Canadian memorial at Vimy.

She has her great-grandfather’s diary in which he had made sketches of the sights witnessed leading up to the battle to take the ridge.

The impressive and moving Canadian war memorial at Vimy France. The mostly Canadian battle gave the Allies their first major success in the terrible war .
The impressive and moving Canadian war memorial at Vimy France. The mostly Canadian battle gave the Allies their first major success in the terrible war . © wiki commons

It is a truly  fascinating way to keep alive the memory of the sacrifices made by so many in that war, especially evocative on the eve of Remembrance Day, and with the approaching centennial of the Armistice in 1918.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, International, Military

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, History, International, MilitaryArtistic documentary: Remembering VimyAnimals, EnvironmentConsider livestock emissions at climate change talks, say activistsEconomy, International, PoliticsPacific nations agree on ‘core elements’ of new TPP trade dealPolitics, Science and TechnologyHigh Arctic climate research lab gets another reprieveAnimals, EnvironmentInsecticide toxic to songbirds: studyHistory, International, MilitaryRemembrance Week: 100th anniversary ceremonies PasschendaeleAnimalsMeasures coming to protect endangered whalesInternational, PoliticsTrudeau meets with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi amid ‘deep concern’ over Rohingya refugeesEconomy, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadians and wireless techIndigenousFood insecurity in Arctic Canada needs northern solutions, hackathon hears

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine