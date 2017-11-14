Canada's workforce has experienced a troubling slide in literacy and numeracy skills, despite higher levels of education and improvements in learning technology, according to a new report from the C.D. Howe Institute.

Canada's workforce has experienced a troubling slide in literacy and numeracy skills, despite higher levels of education and improvements in learning technology, according to a new report from the C.D. Howe Institute.
Photo Credit: Patrick Kelley/Bloomberg

Canada’s workforce faces troubling slide in literacy, numeracy: study

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 14 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Even as Canadians achieve higher education levels, their literacy and numeracy skills show a troubling decline, according to a new report from the C.D. Howe Institute.

The report by Parisa Mahboubi, a senior policy analyst at the independent research institute, compared results of international surveys from 2003 and 2012, which revealed that, on average, literacy and numeracy skills of Canadians declined during the period, even though more Canadians obtained a postsecondary education.

“More education does not necessarily guarantee more skills: educational attainment, which is generally defined as the highest degree an individual has completed, and skills attainment are trending in the opposite direction,” Mahboubi said in a statement.

Aging and generational differences, such as in education quality and work environment, largely contribute to these declines, according to the report entitled “Talkin’ ‘Bout My Generation: More Educated, But Less Skilled Canadians.”

The report also shows that average literacy test scores of individuals aged 55 years or older in 2012 declined at a faster rate than others, intensifying the negative impact of aging population on average performance.

As well, recent generations of Canadians achieved lower scores in literacy and numeracy, regardless of education level.

Mahboubi also believes that lowering the admission bar for post-secondary institutions is among the factors contributing to declining skills levels.

Mahboubi says focusing on education quality, more targeted training opportunities and better on-the-job training programs could help tackle Canada’s decline in skills.

“Improving these policies will help develop a more skilled workforce and would drive broader prosperity and economic growth with positive social impacts,” said Mahboubi.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy, Education

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, Science and TechnologyCanadian scientists help discover 8,000-year-old wine in GeorgiaEducation, Science and TechnologyA faster emergency room analysis that could save lives  International, Science and TechnologyBan autonomous killer robots, urge AI researchersAnimals, Economy, Environment, International, SocietyCanadian environmental group in campaign to save vaquita porpoiseSocietyEnd government pay debacle, employee misery, demands unionEconomy, EducationCanada’s workforce faces troubling slide in literacy, numeracy: studyInternational, SportsFrench skier may have died after hitting a treeEconomyEgyptAir signs letter of intent for up to 24 Bombardier CS300sHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada expected to finally announce peacekeeping contributionEnvironment, International, PoliticsCanada teams with Mexico, 15 U.S. governors on climate change

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine