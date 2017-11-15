Amid military coup in Zimbabwe, Canadians there urged to remain indoors

The federal government is advising Canadians in the Zimbabwe capital of Harare to stay indoors Wednesday amid political turmoil in the African nation and reports that the Zimbabwean military was holding President Robert Mugabe and his wife under house arrest in what appeared to be a coup against the world’s oldest leader.

In a message posted on its website, Global Affairs Canada said Canadians in Zimbabwe should “exercise a high degree of caution” throughout the country “due to the unpredictable security situation.”

“There is increased military activity in Harare and the situation is tense,” Global Affairs said in a warning. “If you are in Harare, remain indoors and monitor the media.”

#Zimbabwe: There is increased military activity in #Harare and the situation is tense. If you are in Harare, remain indoors and monitor the media. https://t.co/mHzJUWzmuO 1/2 — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) November 15, 2017

#Zimbabwe: For security reason, the Embassy of Canada in #Harare is temporarily closed. Canadians requiring emergency consular assistance can contact us at +1 613 996 8885 or sos@international.gc.ca. https://t.co/fQ00EAEmJo 2/2 — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) November 15, 2017

Zimbabwe’s military was in control of the capital and the state broadcaster on Wednesday even as it took pains to emphasize it had not staged a military takeover, but was instead starting a process to restore Zimbabwe’s democracy.

Still, the military appeared to have brought an end to Mugabe’s long, 37-year reign in what the army’s supporters praised as a “bloodless correction.” South Africa and other neighboring countries were sending in leaders to negotiate with the 93-year-old Mugabe and the generals to encourage the transition.

President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 8, 2017. © Philimon Bulawayo

The series of whiplash events followed Mugabe’s firing last week of his deputy, which appeared to position the first lady, Grace Mugabe, to replace Emmerson Mnangagwa as one of the country’s two vice presidents at a party conference next month.

But the 52-year-old first lady is unpopular among many Zimbabweans for her lavish spending on mansions, cars and jewels.

Grace Mugabe has been known as the leader of the G40, a group of cabinet ministers and officials in their 40s and 50s who are too young to have fought in Zimbabwe’s war to end white-minority rule in Rhodesia. When Mnangagwa was fired, the generals and war veterans felt they were being sidelined and took action to stop that, analysts say.

Mnangagwa’s whereabouts were not clear Wednesday. He fled the country last week, citing threats to him and his family.

