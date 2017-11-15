Lawyers flag human rights violations against lawyers

Lawyers in the province of Ontario are expressing grave concern regarding human rights violations against lawyers around the world. The Law Society of Upper Canada is urging all governments to comply with international human rights, including those pertaining to United Nations’ Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers.
The society has a list of particular concernes which includes:
- The disappearance of lawyer Gao Zhisheng in China
- The trial and conviction of lawyer Jiang Tianyong in China
- The ongoing incommunicado detention of lawyer Wang Quanzhang in China
- The arrest and detention of lawyer Muhammed Allan in Israel
- The arrest, detention, and deportation of lawyer Adilur Rahman Khan in Bangladesh and Malaysia
- The detention of lawyer Ibrahim Metwally Hegazy in Egypt
- The detention of several lawyers in Turkey.
