University of Toronto tops the list of Canadian universities in the Top 100 list of this year’s Times Higher Education Global University Employability Ranking table and ranks 13th worldwide.

Photo Credit: University of Toronto

Canadian university degrees ranked highly by employers worldwide: survey

By Levon Sevunts
Thursday 16 November, 2017

Degrees from Canadian universities are among the most highly valued by employers worldwide, according to a new survey of thousands of global businesses.

Five Canadian universities are in the Top 100 list of this year’s Times Higher Education Global University Employability Ranking table, led by the University of Toronto (U of T) ranked 13th, McGill University ranked 18th, the French-speaking University of Montreal/HEC ranked 44th, the University of British Columbia in 45th place and McMaster University in 74th place.

The University of Alberta, the sixth Canadian university included in the rankings, was in the 124th place.

“We’re pleased to see U of T’s excellent track record for graduate outcomes and employment continue to be recognized,” Cheryl Regehr, U of T’s vice-president and provost, said in a statement. “We’re extremely proud of our undergraduate and graduate students and the success they achieve after graduation.”

The survey designed by the French human resources consultancy Emerging ranked universities based on the perceptions of about 6,000 recruiters and managing directors of international companies about the employability of their graduates.

“Canadian universities are popular with international students for offering cheaper tuition than many U.S. colleges, and a simple application process,” the survey said.

“Students thinking about graduate jobs will be pleased to hear that Canadian universities also maintain an excellent reputation with employers.”

The California Institute of Technology retained its position at the top of the ranking, followed by Harvard University in second place, Columbia University in third place, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in fourth, and University of Cambridge in fifth.

