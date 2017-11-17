Police officers stand guard at the Supreme Court during a hearing to decide whether to dissolve the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 16, 2017.

Police officers stand guard at the Supreme Court during a hearing to decide whether to dissolve the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 16, 2017.
Photo Credit: Pring Samrang

Canada alarmed by dissolution of Cambodia’s main opposition party

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 17 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Ottawa is sounding the alarm over the future of Cambodia’s democratic reforms after the country’s Supreme Court ordered the main opposition party to be dissolved on Thursday, dealing one of the most crushing blows yet to democratic aspirations in the increasingly authoritarian Southeast Asian state.

The unanimous ruling by the country’s highest court also bans 118 opposition party members from politics for the next five years.

The decision, which could not be appealed, means Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has held power since mid-1980s, will face no serious challengers in upcoming elections in July, allowing him to further cement his rule for years to come.

‘Profoundly anti-democratic’

“Despite the economic progress that Cambodia has made over the past two decades, recent actions including the September arrest of the leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), Kem Sokha, and the law passed in October to distribute the CNRP’s seats to other parties, are a step backwards and profoundly anti-democratic,” said a statement issued by Global Affairs Canada on Friday.

Along with the government’s crackdown on alternative voices in the media and civil society, the ruling demonstrates that Hun Sen is using the law to “impose further anti-democratic actions,” the statement said.

“Canada is a friend of Cambodia and wants it to succeed and grow—something it has demonstrated it is able to do,” the statement said. “Cambodia’s democratic future requires all voices to be heard, and Canada strongly encourages Cambodia to work toward establishing a full and robust democracy.”

Calling for targeted sanctions
Buddhist monks walk past a banner of opposition leader and President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha at the party’s headquarters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 17, 2017.
Buddhist monks walk past a banner of opposition leader and President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha at the party’s headquarters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 17, 2017. © Pring Samrang

The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party said it would not recognize the ruling and would maintain its leadership structure. It said the verdict was politically motivated and deprived millions of their supporters of their right to be represented.

The CNPR’s exiled leader Sam Rainsy has called on Western government to impose targeted sanctions on senior Cambodian officials — although not broader economic restrictions that could hurt Cambodia’s 15 million people.

The government accuses the CNRP of plotting a coup and has called for its dissolution for weeks. The opposition staunchly denies the allegations — a position backed by international rights groups and independent analysts who say no credible evidence has emerged to back the claims.

The party had been expected to be a serious contender in next year’s polls. During the last vote in 2013, it scored major gains in a tense race that saw Hun Sen narrowly retain office.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen waves to well wishers upon his arrival to attend the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings in Clark, Pampanga in northern Philippines November 11, 2017.
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen waves to well wishers upon his arrival to attend the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings in Clark, Pampanga in northern Philippines November 11, 2017. © Erik de Castro

Since then, the opposition’s fortunes have ebbed dramatically.

Sam Rainsy, who led the party during that vote, went into exile in 2016 and faces a jail term for a criminal defamation conviction if he returns. The party’s current leader, Kem Sokha, has been imprisoned since September, charged with treason.

More than 20 opposition lawmakers — about half of those with seats in Parliament — have also fled the country.

‘A widespread assault on dissent’

The rights group Amnesty International blasted the decision, calling it “a blatant act of political repression.”

“This is yet more evidence of how the judiciary in Cambodia is essentially used as an arm of the executive and as a political tool to silence dissent,” said James Gomez, Amnesty International’s director for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

“Sadly, this is just the culmination of several months of threats, rhetoric and outright repression. The authorities have launched a widespread assault on dissent … the international community cannot stand idly — it must send a strong signal that this crackdown is unacceptable.”

With files from The Associated Press

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Society

Scammers get harassed by Canadian

RCI | Français

Star Wars Battlefront II n’est-il pas recommandé aux mineurs?

RCI | Español

Circular en bicicleta durante el invierno en Montreal

RCI | 中文

你以为只有华人信“偏方治大病”吗？江湖医术简史

العربية | RCI

كيف يؤثّر تشديد شروط الحصول على قرض عقاري على الحركة العقارية؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine