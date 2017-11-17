Smaller increases in the price of gas helped Canada's annual rate of inflation ease in October.

Smaller increases in the price of gas helped Canada's annual rate of inflation ease in October.
Photo Credit: Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Canada’s inflation in October cooled by smaller increases in gas prices

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 17 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The annual pace of inflation slowed down in October thanks smaller price increases at the gas pumps, as refineries in the United States resumed normal operations following hurricane Harvey, which forced production shutdowns in Texas.

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index was up 1.4 per cent in October compared with a year ago, following a 1.6 per cent increase in September.

The cost of gasoline was up 6.5 per cent year-over-year in October, compared with a 14.1 per cent year-over-year increase in September. On a month-over-month basis, the cost of gasoline fell 3.2 per cent.

Excluding gasoline, the index was up 1.3 per cent compared with a year ago — more than the 1.1 per cent increase in September.

“Canadian inflation remains calm and stable for both headline and core measures, and is towards the lower end of the pack among the major economies,” Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO, wrote in an analytical note to clients.

“However, we continue to believe that with energy prices generally firmer, big minimum wage hikes coming in some provinces, the job market tightening, and the loonie no longer weighing on prices, the bias is for higher inflation in the year ahead.”

Prices were up in seven of the eight major Consumer Price Index components compared to a year ago, with the transportation and shelter indexes contributing the most to the increase, the federal data agency said.

Transportation prices were up 3.0 per cent compared with a year ago following a 3.8 per cent increase in September, while shelter costs were up 1.2 per cent.

Food costs were up 1.3 per cent as food bought in restaurants gained 2.9 per cent, while food from stores rose 0.6 per cent compared with a year ago.

Prices for clothing and footwear, the only category to move lower, fell 1.5 per cent compared with a year ago as the cost of women’s clothing fell 4.6 per cent compared with a year ago.

The softer inflationary pressure means the Bank of Canada will want to see more evidence that underlying inflation is returning to its 2-per-cent target before adding to the two rate increases announced this summer, said Josh Nye, an economist with RBC.

“We think waiting until next April to resume tightening will not only allow the central bank to see how inflation evolves, but also get more information on other sources of uncertainty—particularly progress on NAFTA talks and how households respond to higher rates and further regulatory changes in the housing market,” Nye wrote in a research note.

With files from The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Society

Scammers get harassed by Canadian

RCI | Français

Star Wars Battlefront II n’est-il pas recommandé aux mineurs?

RCI | Español

Circular en bicicleta durante el invierno en Montreal

RCI | 中文

你以为只有华人信“偏方治大病”吗？江湖医术简史

العربية | RCI

كيف يؤثّر تشديد شروط الحصول على قرض عقاري على الحركة العقارية؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine