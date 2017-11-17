Famous deer to have hammock tangle removed

This story started in August when a deer got his antlers caught in a purple hammock in the western town of Prince Rupert, British Columbia. Marcedés Mack saw him and called police for help. Officers cut away part of the hammock but the buck ran off before they could get it all.

Hammy got caught in someone’s backyard hammock in August. © Marcedés Mack

Hammy, as he is now called, has since frequently been seen around town sporting a clump of purple hammock in his antlers. He has become quite a star as residents have set up a Facebook page and posted numerous photos of him looking dignified and silly at the same time.

Rutting could get complicated

Someone even printed a T-shirt with an image of him and proceeds of the sales were sent to a local wildlife shelter.

Originally, conservation officers had decided to leave well enough alone since Hammy was eating and socializing well, and the antlers would fall off over the winter. But they have changed their minds.

They are now concerned that it being mating season, Hammy may butt heads with another buck and get tangled with him. So, they have now decided to tranquilize the deer, remove the tangle and then set him free.

