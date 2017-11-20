In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. Nebraska has approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route in a 3 to 2 vote, clearing the last major regulatory hurdle for the controversial project.

In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. Nebraska has approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route in a 3 to 2 vote, clearing the last major regulatory hurdle for the controversial project.
Photo Credit: Nati Harnik

Nebraska votes ‘yes’ to TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 20 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL pipeline cleared the last major regulatory hurdle Monday when state regulators in Nebraska voted to approve the controversial project to ship Alberta oil sands crude to the U.S. gulf coast and world markets.

During a brief meeting held in Lincoln, Neb., the state’s five-member Public Service Commission voted 3-2 in favour of the proposed 1,897-kilometre pipeline, which would transport about 830,000 barrels of oil a day.

However, the commission voted in favour of the so-called “mainline alternative route” for the pipeline, which is a slightly different path than the preferred route proposed by TransCanada, the Omaha World-Herald reported. As approved, the pipeline would run farther north than was originally proposed.

Russ Girling, TransCanada’s president and chief executive officer, said the company is evaluating the commission’s decision.

“As a result of today’s decision, we will conduct a careful review of the Public Service Commission’s ruling while assessing how the decision would impact the cost and schedule of the project,” Girling said in a statement.

Greater energy security

In Canada, both federal and provincial politicians welcomed the commission’s decision.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said the pipeline will mean greater energy security for all North Americans.

“This is another step in our broader effort to bring more Alberta oil to the world, diversify our markets and maximize the value we as Albertans get,” Notley said in a release. “Today, U.S. decision makers carefully considered a pipeline and granted an approval.”

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said the pipeline will create thousands of good jobs for Canadians during construction, mostly in Alberta, while strengthening the Canadian resource industry.

“The project also bolsters North American energy security and economic competitiveness,” Carr said.

Nebraska was the last jurisdiction to approve the pipeline’s route, which begins in Hardisty, Alberta, then crosses into Saskatchewan, as well as U.S. states of Montana and South Dakota before reaching Steele City in Nebraska.

Environmental groups will continue the fight

However, despite the conditional approval from Nebraska regulators, it remains unlikely that the project will move forward, said a statement by environmental group the Sierra Club.

The environmental group argued that there is not enough market demand for Alberta’s crude from the oilsands. During their testimony in the PSC’s public hearings, TransCanada argued that building along an alternative route would be unworkable, and will now need additional easements if the company tries to proceed with the project, Sierra Club said in a statement.

Courtesy of TransCanada Corporation

The company also still needs federal approvals from the Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Land Management before construction could begin, and a federal lawsuit brought by the Sierra Club and other groups challenging the State Department’s approval of the project is still ongoing, the environmental group said.

“Regardless of the Public Service Commission’s decision today, millions of people across the country will continue to speak out and demand that the Keystone XL project never gets built,” Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune said in a statement.

“The Sierra Club and our allies will continue to explore all legal options to fight back against this project and protect our water, our health, our communities, and our climate from Keystone XL. Our movement defeated this pipeline once, and we will do it again.”

Major cleanup underway

The vote comes as TransCanada continues to clean up a 5,000-barrel oil spill from its pipeline in nearby South Dakota that opponents have pointed to as reason not to approve Keystone XL.

Opponents of the project said the proposed route would have taken it through the Sandhills, an ecologically fragile region in Nebraska of grass-covered sand dunes, and would cross the land of farmers and ranchers who don’t want it.

Commissioner Chrystal Rhoades, one of the two who voted against approval, said while the “mainline alternative route” bypasses the Sandhills, it still runs through “several miles of fragile soils that have a high probability of landslides and will be difficult to restore while they are disturbed.”

The route also violates the due process of land owners, she said.

“There are at least 40 owners along the approved route who may not even know that their land is in this pipeline’s path,” Rhoades said in her submission.

Also the federal and state agencies that conducted studies of the proposed route did not examine the “mainline alternative route” approved by the commission, Rhoades said.

Barack Obama rejected Keystone XL in 2015 after years of review, only for President Donald Trump to give the go-ahead to the project in March, saying the pipeline will bring jobs and reduce dependence on foreign oil.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press 

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Lifestyle, Society

Canadian spending on Christmas

International, Military, Politics, Society

Foreigners with Daesh: best to kill or reintegrate?

Environment, International, Military, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

the LINK Online: Sun. Nov. 19, 2017

RCI | Français

Le jazz métissé du compositeur et musicien Huu Bac Quach

RCI | Español

¿Stratford, ciudad no fumadora?

RCI | 中文

麦吉尔大学签署帮助中国郑州大学培养全科医生协议

العربية | RCI

عمل طوعي في كندا وبلاد الانتشار من أجل سوريا ديمقراطية

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine