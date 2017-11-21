August 2017: A Haitian family haul their luggage at a known illegal crossing into Quebec earlier this year from New York state in order to claim asylum.

August 2017: A Haitian family haul their luggage at a known illegal crossing into Quebec earlier this year from New York state in order to claim asylum.
Photo Credit: Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Canada braces for a potential flood of asylum claimants

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 21 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

(to post or read public comments on all RCI stories, scroll to very bottom of page)

It was a U.S programme called Temporary Protection Status (TPS). It granted tens of thousands of Haitians and others, temporary ability to live and work in the U.S. as long as their country of origin was deemed unsafe due to natural disasters, conflict, or epidemic.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer informs migrants of their rights at a known illegal crossing point between the U.S and province of Quebec Aug. 7, 2017.
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer informs migrants of their rights at a known illegal crossing point between the U.S and province of Quebec Aug. 7, 2017. © Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The U.S had been warning for over a year that it was ending these programmes.  This led to the beginning of a wave of illegal border crossings into Canada from people, mostly Haitians, who feared the U.S would send them back to Haiti.

17.000 crossings this year

It is illegal to cross into Canada anywhere other than an established border crossing. But because the U.S is deemed a safe country, asylum claims made at such crossings will be refused. However, if a claim is made from within Canada, it must be treated and there are several open areas where crossings are taking place enabling people to get on to Canadian soil.  The government labelling this as “irregular border crossing”.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they have intercepted some 17,000 people making the illegal crossing since January, most of whom are Haitians.

Federal Public Safety Minister Raplh Goodale told reporters that in regards to a potential flood of acylum claims the government is *following it very closely* adding that police and border resources to deal with an influx is in place along with ability to deal with *what if* scenarios
Federal Public Safety Minister Raplh Goodale told reporters that in regards to a potential flood of acylum claims the government is *following it very closely* adding that police and border resources to deal with an influx is in place along with ability to deal with *what if* scenarios © Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

With the ending of the TPS programmes, some 2,500 Nicaraguans, about 57,000 Hondurans, and about 60,000 Haitians are potentiall affected as well as Salvadorans and Syrians. Estimates vary from news sources saying there anywhere from 320,000  to 437,000 living in the U.S under TPS programmes.

The U.S has said it will extend the TPS for Haitians one last time until July 2019. The TPS for over 200,000 Salvadorans is set to expire in March.

A story that the federal Liberal government will accept one million immigrants over the next three years, ended up distorted on social media and in the Haitian press that Canada was accepting a million immigrants this year, and proof that Haitians were being welcomed.

Asylum seekers rest in a tent at the Canada-United States border in Lacolle, Que.
Asylum seekers rest in a tent at the Canada-United States border in Lacolle, Que. earlier this summer near a well-known illegal crossing point © Graham Hughes/Canadian Press

Global News reports that in September it received an intelligence report from the Canada Border Services Agency warning that, “if TPS designations are not renewed, the number of (asylum claims in Canada) for the impacted countries is likely to spike”.

The vast number of asylum claims has created an enormous backlog of thousands of cases waiting for their claim to be heard.

Additional information – sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Science and Technology

Arctic data shows no pause in global warming: study

Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics

Canada braces for a potential flood of asylum claimants

RCI | Français

27e édition du Show du Refuge : plus de 600 histoires différentes, mais toujours la même urgence

RCI | Español

Los millennials de aquí y los de allá ¿Son los mismos?

RCI | 中文

北极升温加剧对我们的影响：采访张向东教授

العربية | RCI

"غلوبال غاذرينغ بلايس" في خدمة القادمين الجدد في ساسكاتون

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Baisse d’impôt : un peu d'oxygène pour les QuébécoisDe retour au Liban, Saad Hariri suspend sa démissionL'ex-général Ratko Mladic condamné à perpétuité pour génocide en BosniePrescriptions d’opioïdes au Canada : plus d’ordonnances, mais des doses plus faiblesMnangagwa investi vendredi successeur de Mugabe à la tête du ZimbabweThon rouge : 50 pays s'entendent pour augmenter les quotasUn avion de la marine américaine s'écrase dans la mer des PhilippinesDeux buts rapides coulent encore le CanadienCannabis : des normes « trop sévères » pour les producteurs québécoisObedjiwan ou le casse-tête de la légalisation du cannabis pour les communautés autochtones
'Enough is enough': Flood of complaints from Bell customers, employees about high-pressure sales tacticsParents can help minimize children's pain from vaccinations, study saysHaitians in the U.S. uncertain about their future, as government ends protected status'Cult-like worshippers' turn Canadian-invented Instant Pot into a phenomenonPeppa Pig's tale of torture? Why parents can't rely on platforms like YouTube Kids for child-friendly fare'My life was ripped apart': Two Calgary Muslim men say CSIS wrongfully targeted themCities grapple with bylaw and regulation changes as they race to make legal pot deadlineBosnian Serb military chief Mladic convicted of genocide8 found in good condition after U.S. navy plane crashes in PacificSaad Hariri rescinds resignation upon return to Lebanon