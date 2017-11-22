Major auction of Canadian art; more record sales?

Toronto fine art auction house Heffel is again selling some major artworks on an online auction today.
Featured are works by the renowned Canadian artist Lawren S Harris. He was the founder of iconic Canadian artists known as The Group of Seven, which created a uniquely Canadian style, which has become known as iconically Canadian.
Eight pieces by Harris are up for auction, along with other internationally known Canadian artists like Jean Paul Riopelle.
The Group of Seven is known for its amazing paintings of the rugged Canadian landscape. Harris however was slightly more “mystical” in his style.
One of the works today is called Mountains East of Maligne Lake. Painted in 1925 it is expected to sell between $2.5 to 3.5 million. However in the past Harris paintings have surprised.
Another work called Mountain and Glacier, had earlier sold for $4.6 million, far above its original estimate of $1.5 million. That briefly held the record for a Harris sold at auction until last year. His 1926 painting Mountain Forms was sold for a record $11.21 million in November 2016 to become the most expensive Canadian artwork sold.
Harris died in 1970 at age 84 and is buried on the grounds of McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg Ontario. where several of his works are held
