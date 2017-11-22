Major auction of Canadian art; more record sales?

Toronto fine art auction house Heffel is again selling some major artworks on an online auction today.

Featured are works by the renowned Canadian artist Lawren S Harris. He was the founder of iconic Canadian artists known as The Group of Seven, which created a uniquely Canadian style, which has become known as iconically Canadian.

1925: Mountains East of Maligne Lake 102 x137 cm is part of the auction today, estimated value $2.5-4.5 million © via Heffel Fine Art Auctions

Photo showing the actual mountain pointed by Harris © via Heffel Fine Art Auctions

Eight pieces by Harris are up for auction, along with other internationally known Canadian artists like Jean Paul Riopelle.

1953 Jean Paul Riopelle *Composition* 99x72cm Estimated sale- $400-600k © Heffel Fine Art Auctions

The Group of Seven is known for its amazing paintings of the rugged Canadian landscape. Harris however was slightly more “mystical” in his style.

One of the works today is called Mountains East of Maligne Lake. Painted in 1925 it is expected to sell between $2.5 to 3.5 million. However in the past Harris paintings have surprised.

Lawren Harris (ftont) and Ira Dilworth hiking near Mt Temple, Canadian Rockies circa 1930 © courtesy family of Lawren S Harris- via Heffel

Another work called Mountain and Glacier, had earlier sold for $4.6 million, far above its original estimate of $1.5 million. That briefly held the record for a Harris sold at auction until last year. His 1926 painting Mountain Forms was sold for a record $11.21 million in November 2016 to become the most expensive Canadian artwork sold.

1950 Morin Island, Eclipse Sound, North Baffin Island, Arctic Painting XXXVI 30x38cm est 770-800k © Heffel Fine Art Auctions

Harris died in 1970 at age 84 and is buried on the grounds of McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg Ontario. where several of his works are held

