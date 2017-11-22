More Canadians expect to shop online: survey

A new survey suggests 65 per cent of Canadians plan to do some or all of their shopping for this coming holiday season online. That’s up from 55 per cent last year, according to a survey done for the FedEx shipping company.

Out of those, six per cent say this will be the first holiday season they shop online.

The practice is most popular among millennials, aged 18 to 34. A full 80 per cent of them plan to get gifts online. Seven out of ten generation X respondents said they would. They are aged between 35 and 54. And almost half of those aged 55 and over will. These last represent the demographic with the most growth potential.

FedEx expects to handle a record number of packages as Canadians plan to do more holiday shopping online. © Getty Images/Drew Angerer/file

Good news for shippers, not great for stores

This is good news for FedEx which is expecting to handle a record number of packages over the peak holiday shipping season. It forecasts handling between 380 and 400 million packages.

The news is less good for Canadian retail stores which have been experiencing declines in customer traffic.