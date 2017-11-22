Hundreds of people marched in Toronto in September 2017 to support coming changes to Ontario’s labour law.

Hundreds of people marched in Toronto in September 2017 to support coming changes to Ontario’s labour law.
Photo Credit: CBC

Ontario reforms labour law, boosts minimum wage

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 22 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

The province of Ontario is raising its minimum wage from $11.60 per hour to $14 on January 1, 2018 and $15 in January 2019. It is also making other changes seen as good for workers, but criticized as expensive for businesses.

The new law will provide equal pay for part-time and full-time workers, at least three weeks’ vacation after five years with the same employer and expand personal emergency leave to 10 days per year. Employers will have to pay for three hours of work if they cancel a shift within 48 hours of its scheduled start time.

The government also plans to hire up to 175 people to ensure labour standards are met.

The new law in Ontario will provide equal pay for part-time and full-time workers, increase vacation days and personal emergency leave.
The new law in Ontario will provide equal pay for part-time and full-time workers, increase vacation days and personal emergency leave.

Small business gets some help

To help business partially offset the increased costs of paying the higher minimum wage, the government will reduce the corporate tax rate for small businesses from 4.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

The province of Alberta has announced it will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour in January 2018. It currently pays the highest hourly rate of $13.60 followed by the northern territory of Nunavut which pays $13. The lowest is $10.85 paid in Nova Scotia.

