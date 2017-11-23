It’s a challenge doing common things, says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s hard for him to do typical Canadian things without “causing bit of a kerfuffle.” Speaking on Ocean 100 radio in the small eastern province of Prince Edward Island, Trudeau gave the examples of going to buy a screwdriver at Canadian Tire, the country-wide chain of hardware stores and getting a “double-double” coffee at the Tim Horton’s chain.

The fuss around being prime minister could go to one’s head, he said, but the way to make sense of it all was to remember it was “not for one guy” but for the office of prime minister. He also finds time to “just hang out with friends and be chill.”

The wife decides what to watch, eh

Trudeau said that as in all good marriages, his wife decides which TV programs they will watch.

The subject of his sunglasses also came up. He was photographed wearing a pair made in Prince Edward Island by Fellow Earthlings. Trudeau was surprised at the stir that caused and said: “They’re absolutely gorgeous. I love them.” If it were a publicly traded company, you would do well to buy shares.

(“Eh” is the quintessential Canadian word often put at the end of sentences and used to parody Canadians by anybody, anywhere)