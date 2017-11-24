Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Ricky Ray throws the ball as a Calgary Stampeders closes in during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017

Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Ricky Ray throws the ball as a Calgary Stampeders closes in during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017
Photo Credit: Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press

Get ready get set, for Grey Cup Sunday

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 24 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

It is one of the premier sports events in Canada.

It’s rough, and ready as the 105th edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Grey Cup football (rugby) match is taking place this weekend to determine the Canadian champions.

The match takes place in Ottawa, the national capital, and pits the Toronto Argonauts against the Calgary Stampeders.

The favourites to win are Calgary, but with any such championship final, nothing is ever certain.

What is certain is that whenever the CFL final comes to town, there’s a lot of wild times in the local bars and restaurants as fans from across the country head into town.

With quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, left, and running back Jerome Messam, Calgary can attack by air or by land. (Larry MacDougal/Canadian Pres
With quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, left, and running back Jerome Messam, Calgary can attack by air or by land. (Larry MacDougal/Canadian Pres

The trophy was commissioned in 1909 by the Earl Grey, (Albert Henry George Grey, 4th Earl Grey) who was then Canada’s governor general.

He had wanted the silver chalice to go to the country’s senior amateur hockey championship, but that didn’t happen as the Allan Cup was later donated for that purpose

Instead the trophy was donated for the “Canadian Dominion Football (national) Championship”.  Below the chalice is a large base on which the names of all winning teams, players and executives are engraved.

The trophy has its own interesting history having been broken a few times, stolen twice and held for ransom.  It also survived a 1947 fire which destroyed several other artefacts in the building where it was housed.

The Grey Cup landed in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 21, kicking off a full week of Grey Cup festival events.
The Grey Cup landed in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 21, kicking off a full week of Grey Cup festival events. © Michel Aspirot/CBC

Although Canadian and American football looks similar, there are differences. Fans say all the NFL hype aside, the CFL is a better game.

The Canadian field is longer by 10 yards and wider by about 15 yards, with Canadian end zones deeper by 10 yards…all giving players more room to run.

The field goal is on the front of the end zone in the CFL, and at the back in the NFL (meaning missed goals are often returned in the CFL and a continuation of play)

CFL has 12 men on the field, the NFL 11.

The CFL has only 3 downs to make 10 yards, versus 4 downs in the NFL, meaning more of a passing game in the CFL.

With the CFL’s rugby roots an open-field kick is allowed (not often used though) which allows any player to kick the ball at any time.

Also the CFL ball has two stripes, none on the NFL ball.

Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Ricky Ray throws the ball as a Calgary Stampeders closes in during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017
Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Ricky Ray Note the Canadian football has two white stripes, none in the American NFL © Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press

Additional information –sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in History, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, International, Science and Technology

Light pollution increasing around the world

Education, Health, Lifestyle, Society

Police to leave Toronto schools

RCI | Français

Cultures à l’ère numérique : un bulletin de veille sur les enjeux émergents et bonnes pratiques

RCI | Español

Ottawa debe hacer un seguimiento de los refugiados sirios para asegurar su prosperidad

RCI | 中文

CBC电视节目揭开网上购物“个性化价格”的秘密

العربية | RCI

مصر: اعتداء غير مسبوق والضحايا بالمئات

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine