Santa changes the way he will answer letters

Things are getting busy at the North Pole with Santa Claus and the elves getting ready to answer the flood of letters that should start arriving soon. As usual, anyone who wants to write to Santa will get an answer if they send a letter early enough, include their return address and use Santa’s correct address which is:

Santa Claus

North Pole H0H 0H0

Canada

No stamp is needed.

Last year, Santa answered a record 1.6 million letters in about four weeks.

From school, group mailings only

This year there is a change. In past years, some children wrote a letter from school and then wrote another from home. This can lead to inconsistent responses from Santa, says Canada Post on its website. To prevent the problem Santa is asking that individual teachers collect all the student letters from their own class, print a class list of student names and sent that off in one envelope.

In return, Santa will send a large, poster-sized letter with the names of all children in the class along with a package of seeds which teachers may use to conduct a special classroom activity.

Write me soon, says Santa

Teachers must mail envelopes by December 2. Canada Post reminds everyone that it’s a long way to the North Pole and back. Letters coming from abroad may take longer and responses may not arrive before Christmas on December 25.

Children can still send their own letters from home by December 11 and get a personalized reply before Christmas.