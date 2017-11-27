Ottawa puts Canadians in Bali on volcano watch alert

The federal government is reaching out to hundreds of Canadians in Bali, telling them to be ready to leave quickly, as Indonesian authorities raised their alert for volcanic activity on the island to the highest level on Monday.

Authorities also ordered a mass evacuation of people from an expanded danger zone around Mount Agung, which erupted on Nov. 21, hurling clouds of white and dark gray ash about 3,000 meters into the atmosphere and forcing the island’s international airport to close.

The eruption has also caused the shutdown of the airport on the neighbouring Lombok Island after volcanic ash reached its airspace, stranding tens of thousands of travelers in Bali and Lombok.

The closure is in effect until Tuesday morning though officials said the situation will be reviewed every six hours.

Bali is Indonesia’s top tourist destination, with its gentle Hindu culture, surf beaches and lush green interior attracting about 5 million visitors a year.

Passengers ask staff about their flights near the flight screen after Ngurah Rai airport closed their operation due to eruption of Mount Agung in Bali resort island, November 27, 2017. © Antara Foto Agency

Some flights to and from Bali were cancelled on Saturday and Sunday but most had continued to operate normally as the towering ash clouds were moving east toward Lombok.

“We now have to find a hotel and spend more of our money that they’re not going to cover us for when we get home unfortunately,” said Canadian tourist Brandon Olsen who was stranded at Bali’s airport with his girlfriend.

Officials with Global Affairs Canada say as of Monday 403 Canadians in Bali have registered with the voluntary Registration of Canadians Abroad (ROCA) service.

However, since the registration is voluntary, this is not necessarily a complete picture of Canadians in the region, said Global Affairs spokesman Philip Hannan.

Global Affairs Canada has received one request for information from a Canadian in the region and stands ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens as required, Hannan said.

A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 27, 2017. © Johannes Christo

Global Affairs officials sent messages to registered Canadians in Indonesia on Sept. 21, Nov. 21 and again today with included updates on the situation, advice on emergency preparedness, and the contact information for the Embassy of Canada in Jakarta and the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa, Hannan said.

Global Affairs also updated the Travel Advice and Advisories for Indonesia.

Canadians should monitor local media and contact the airline or tour operator to determine if the situation could affect their travel plans, Hannan said.

Canadians requiring emergency consular assistance should call the Embassy of Canada in Jakarta and follow the instructions.

Canada doesn’t have a consulate in Bali, but under the Canada-Australia Consular Services Sharing Agreement, the Consulate General of Australia in Bali can assist Canadians in an emergency, Hannan said.

Canadians can also contact the Global Affairs Canada 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa by collect phone call at +1 613 996 8885 or by email at sos@international.gc.ca, he said.

With files from The Associated Press