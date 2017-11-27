School to review policy on bullying following teen death

A school in Quebec has plans to review its policy on bullying following the death of one of its students last week, reports CBC. Simon Dufour, 15, is thought to have intentionally placed himself in front of an on-coming train and died on November 23.

His father Martin Dufour told CBC his son was relentless bullied at Andre-Laurendeau high school in Saint-Hubert and that he told school authorities but nothing changed. Dufour wants the government to devise a stricter set of guidelines on how all schools in the province should deal with intimidation.

Charges could be laid if police find there was harassment connected to the teen’s death. © Charles Contant/CBC

Police are investigating and have not confirmed the death was suicide.

Bullying is an on-going problem for young people in Canada that has led many schools to develop policies to try to counter it.