Strep A infections worry health authorities

Health authorities in the province of Ontario have issued an alert about an ongoing outbreak of group A streptococcus. This bacteroa causes skin and throat infections and can be mild, but it sometimes becomes invasive and can cause death.

Nine deaths reported

The Middlesex-London Health Unit which serves half a million people in southwestern Ontario reports that of 132 cases over the last 18 months, 22 per cent required intensive care, 15 per cent developed toxic shock syndrome, 15 per cent got flesh-eating disease, and nine people died.

This kind of infection is more common among injection drug users and/or homeless people but about half of these cases involved people with no connection to the at-risk population.

Steps to reduce risk recommended

Among the general population, the risk of dangerous strep A infection is low, but the health authority is warning people to take steps to reduce it. It recommends people wash their hands regularly, that they cough or sneeze into sleeves or tissues, avoid sharing utensils and drinking containers, avoid sharing needles and other drug paraphernalia, keep all wounds clean and be on the look-out for rapidly developing infection—redness, swelling, draining or pain. Caught in time, the infection can be treated with intravenous antibiotics.

In the city of Montreal in June, health officials noted a surge in strep A infections among homeless people. At least one person died and city shelters were told to be on the lookout for more cases of infection.