Group A Streptococcus may not look like much under an electron microscope but it can be invasive and cause death.

Group A Streptococcus may not look like much under an electron microscope but it can be invasive and cause death.
Photo Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/Associated Press

Strep A infections worry health authorities

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 27 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Health authorities in the province of Ontario have issued an alert about an ongoing outbreak of group A streptococcus. This bacteroa causes skin and throat infections and can be mild, but it sometimes becomes invasive and can cause death.

Nine deaths reported

The Middlesex-London Health Unit which serves half a million people in southwestern Ontario reports that of 132 cases over the last 18 months, 22 per cent required intensive care, 15 per cent developed toxic shock syndrome, 15 per cent got flesh-eating disease, and nine people died.

This kind of infection is more common among injection drug users and/or homeless people but about half of these cases involved people with no connection to the at-risk population.

Steps to reduce risk recommended

Among the general population, the risk of dangerous strep A infection is low, but the health authority is warning people to take steps to reduce it. It recommends people wash their hands regularly, that they cough or sneeze into sleeves or tissues, avoid sharing utensils and drinking containers, avoid sharing needles and other drug paraphernalia, keep all wounds clean and be on the look-out for rapidly developing infection—redness, swelling, draining or pain. Caught in time, the infection can be treated with intravenous antibiotics.

In the city of Montreal in June, health officials noted a surge in strep A infections among homeless people. At least one person died and city shelters were told to be on the lookout for more cases of infection.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Alléger les terribles conditions de vie des Rohyngias au Bangladesh avec l’aide humanitaire

RCI | Español

Terminó en Montreal la última transferencia de pacientes hacia el nuevo hospital

RCI | 中文

智能快煲压力锅：当电脑工程师开始琢磨厨具

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الوضع الداخلي اللبناني وفي علاقة الحريري بالرياض

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine