Lirim Hajrullahu's field goal gave the Argos a CFL-best 17th Grey Cup.

Lirim Hajrullahu’s field goal gave the Argos a CFL-best 17th Grey Cup, bieng held by the winners for the 105th year.
Photo Credit: Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press

Toronto Argos are Canadian football champs

Monday 27 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

The storied “Grey Cup” heads to Toronto

It was as exciting a game as could be imagined for a Canadian Football league championship.

The Canadian game is generally seen as a more open faster game than the U.S, NFL games due to a larger field and some slight rule differences but some late breaks in the game made all the difference turning the game into a nailbiter in the final few minutes and right down to the final seconds.

After trailing most of the game, in the final seconds, Toronto defensive back Matt Black, left, intercepts a Calgary pass in the Argo endzone to seal the Argonauts' Grey Cup victory and dash the Stamps desperate hopes of last moment win.
After trailing most of the game, in the final seconds, Toronto defensive back Matt Black, left, intercepts a Calgary pass in the Argo endzone to seal the Argonauts’ Grey Cup victory and dash the Stamps desperate hopes of last moment win. © Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Canadian championship game for the Grey Cup, was held in Ottawa before a sold-out crowd of over 36,000, between the western champion Calgary Stampeders and the eastern champ Toronto Argonauts.

RCI-get ready Grey Cup Sunday

And in typical Canadian fashion, the game was played in the snow, with half-time entertainment star Shania Twain arriving to the stage on a dog sled.

Fans show up in a variety of wierd and wonderful expressions of support for their teams, but there is almost never anythiing but fun times between opposing fans. Here fans in STampeder green show their support.
Fans show up in a variety of wierd and wonderful expressions of support for their teams, but there is almost never anythiing but fun times between opposing fans. Here fans in STampeder green show their support. © twitter; LandonEnt- Grey cup festival

The Stamps were the favourites heading into the game and after an amazing 100 yard Argo touchdown in the first half, the game seemed to settle in the Calgary team’s favour.

The stamps nevertheless dominated the first half 17-8.

Then after ploughs and shovels had removed snow from the field, Toronto marched back with a 71 yard drive and conversion that brought the game to 17-16.  Calgary drove back and the score went to 24-16 towards the end.

It's a Canadian thing. Fans shovel snow from the field before the match at Lansdowne Park's TD Place before the 105th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 in Ottawa.
It’s a Canadian thing. Fans shovel snow from the field before the match at Lansdowne Park’s TD Place before the 105th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 in Ottawa. © Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Suddenly, with only minutes remaining, Calgary almost sure to win and only yards from the Argonaut goal line, a loose ball was recovered by the Argos and ran down 110 yards for a score. With the two-point conversion the game was now tied at 24 points.

A field goal put the Argos ahead 27-24 with less than a minute left.

But that wasn’t the end as the Stamps completed a pass to put them on the Argo 30 yard line.

Instead of a field goal attempt to tie, the Stamps went for the pass to win, but it was intercepted by the Argos and that was game over.

Lirim Hajrullahu’s field goal gave the Argos a CFL-best 17th Grey Cup.
Lirim Hajrullahu’s field goal gave the Argos a CFL-best 17th Grey Cup, bieng held by the winners for the 105th year. © Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press

It was a huge win for the underdog Argos and huge defeat for the Stamps who had made it to the final for the second year on an impressive season, and lost again.

