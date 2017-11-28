Average monthly rents for two-bedroom apartments in new and existing structures were highest in Vancouver ($1,552), Toronto ($1,404) and Calgary ($1,247).

Average monthly rents for two-bedroom apartments in new and existing structures were highest in Vancouver ($1,552), Toronto ($1,404) and Calgary ($1,247).
Photo Credit: Fred Prouser/Reuters

Average rent for 2-bedroom apartment in Canada hits $989 in October

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 28 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

As Canada’s rental vacancy rates decreased over the past year, the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Canada was pushed up to $989 in October, a rise of 2.7 per cent in the past 12 months, according to a new report by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Canada’s housing authority said in its annual report Tuesday that rents increased by twice the inflation rate this year, as booming demand for rental units pushed up prices, despite more of them being built.

The largest increases were registered in British Columbia, led by Kelowna (8.6 per cent), Victoria (8.1 per cent) and Vancouver (6.2 per cent), the report said.

Strong increases were also recorded in Ontario, mainly within the so-called Greater Golden Horseshoe region around Toronto.

Centres in Ontario with strong rent increases included Belleville (5.9 per cent), Oshawa (5.2 per cent), Hamilton (5.1 per cent), Barrie (4.6 per cent) and Toronto (4.2 per cent).

Average monthly rents for two-bedroom apartments in new and existing structures were highest in Vancouver ($1,552), Toronto ($1,404) and Calgary ($1,247).

Rents were lowest in three municipalities in the Province of Quebec: Trois-Rivières ($594), Saguenay ($605) and Sherbrooke ($631).

Vacancy rates down

The average vacancy rate for purpose-built rental apartment units across Canadian centres with a population of 10,000 or more decreased from 3.7 per cent in October 2016 to 3.0 per cent in October 2017, said the CMHC report said.

“Nationally, increased demand for purpose-built rental apartment units outpaced growth in supply, leading to a decline in the vacancy rate and a reversal of the trend we’ve seen over the last two years,” Gustavo Durango, senior market analyst at CMHC, said in a statement.

“Demand for purpose-built rental apartments can be attributed to historically high levels of positive net international migration, improving employment conditions for younger households and the on-going aging of the population.”

With files from CBC News

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Science and Technology

Hundreds respond to iceberg ID contest

RCI | Français

Nouveau billet d'avion pour vous rapprocher des aurores boréales

RCI | Español

Terminó en Montreal la última transferencia de pacientes hacia el nuevo hospital

RCI | 中文

索尼影视高管为啥假期在纽芬兰救海鸟

وليّ العهد السعودي الأمير محمّد بن سلمان/Getty Images / AFP / Fayez Nureldineالعربية | RCI

خطّة الأمير محمّد بن سلمان للإصلاح في السعوديّة: طموحاتها والآمال

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Place du 6-décembre-1989 : quand un lieu de mémoire devient un lieu de controverseL’offensive « famille » de la CAQ : retour de la procréation assistée gratuiteMolson choisit LongueuilOttawa s'excusera auprès d'anciens militaires et fonctionnaires homosexuels15 ans après le rapport Romanow, l'accès aux soins de santé en français s'améliore au CanadaValérie Plante disposée à souligner la mémoire de Fredy Villanueva11 % des médicaments dans les pays pauvres seraient des fauxDes pêcheurs autochtones veulent se faire arrêter, pour lancer une bataille judiciaireLe réconfort d’un adulte s’inscrit dans les gènes d’un enfantDaniel Brière écorche Michel Therrien dans un livre, l’entraîneur réagit
'You can't make this stuff up,' says Bill Morneau after Tories go after 2015 sale of Morneau Shepell sharesRohingya crisis: Why Pope is tougher on Myanmar from afarAlmost half of new, young homeowners have down payments of less than 20%Liberals to erase criminal records for consensual same-sex acts2nd day of MMIWG hearings in Quebec hear of woman missing since 19572 Toronto policemen who mocked woman with Down syndrome plead guilty to misconductPro-gun rally at Polytechnique memorial shows 'profound lack of respect,' shooting victim saysPrince Harry, Meghan Markle will wed at St. George's Chapel in MayRents increasing at twice the rate of inflation across Canada, CMHC saysCanadian satellite lost after Russian rocket fails during launch