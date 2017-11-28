Canada is seeking consultations with the U.S. under the WTO over duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports.

Canada is seeking consultations with the U.S. under the WTO over duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports.
Photo Credit: PC / Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press

Canada takes softwood lumber duties fight to WTO

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 28 November, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Canada has requested World Trade Organization consultations with the United States over anti-dumping and countervailing duties the U.S. Department of Commerce has set on softwood lumber imports from Canada, the federal government announced Tuesday.

“The U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to impose punitive anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber producers is unfair, unwarranted and deeply troubling,” said a statement by Global Affairs Canada.

“As the Government of Canada has said for some time, we will forcefully defend Canada’s softwood lumber industry.”

Canada has already challenged the countervailing duties under Chapter 19 of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

‘Unfair subsidies’

The U.S. government said on Nov. 2 that it made a final determination to impose duties on Canadian softwood imports, claiming producers here were selling into the U.S. market at less than fair value, and that Canada provides “unfair subsidies” to domestic producers.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017. © Mike Blake

U.S. government claimed that exporters from Canada sold softwood lumber in the U.S. market at 3.20 per cent to 8.89 per cent less than fair value. The Commerce Department also said it had also determined that Canada is providing unfair subsidies to its producers of softwood lumber at rates from 3.34 per cent to 18.19 per cent.

As a result, Commerce instructed U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of softwood lumber from Canada based on the final rates.

In 2016, imports of softwood lumber from Canada were valued at an estimated $5.66 billion US, according to the Commerce Department.

One comment on “Canada takes softwood lumber duties fight to WTO
  1. James Cowan says:
    28 November 2017 at 23 h 12 min

    Friends…We are forever told that we and they are friends. But as the saying goes “with friends like those,who needs enemies “. This attack on lumber exports is nothing new and as in the past we win but we lose. Trump just takes it to a new and sickening level.
    I do wish we were geographically closer to the likes of Sweden,Denmark,Finland. Countries that know the value of co-operation .

    Reply
