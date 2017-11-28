Canadian Rally season nearing climax

By all accounts the penultimate race in the Canadian Rally season was another tremendously exciting event.

Led by the team of driver Antoine L’Estage and co-driver Alan Ockwell, in a 2015 Subura WRX-STi, the Tall Pines Rally near Bancroft Ontario challenged teams with a mix of wet sand, gravel mud, snow, and ice in a 190km race over 17 stages.

It was the team’s fourth consecutive win.

Subaru Rally Team wins decisively at Tall Pines Rally © CNW/Subaru Canada Inc.

“It was a great team win in a very difficult rally,” L’Estage said. “It was classic Tall Pines weather and tough road conditions, from gravel to mud, snow, ice, slush — everything. It was not easy, but we took the lead early, we picked the right tires and made no mistakes.”

Time exposure with the caption *hitting lightspeed into the forest*. © CRC Instagram

The Tall Pines win for L’Estage means he only has to start the final rally in British Columbia to secure the driver’s championship.

Subaru Crosstrek with Brandon Semenuk and John Hall were 30 seconds back with 60km to go © CRC Instagram

Subaru won the manufacturers championship title for the season after L’Estage and Ockwell’s win in the previous rally.

Huge attendance. This was the crowd at the popular *Iron Bridge* stage, showing only half the crowd © CRC- Instagram

Known for its snow-covered roads and spectacular views, the Big White Winter Rally in Kelowna, B.C., is scheduled for Dec. 8-10. With 10 stages spanning 176 kilometres, the event in the beautiful Okanagan Valley marks the last of the 2017 season.

additional information