The explosion on December 6, 1917 levelled much of the eastern city of Halifax causing extensive death and injury.

The explosion on December 6, 1917 levelled much of the eastern city of Halifax causing extensive death and injury.
Photo Credit: National Archives of Canada/The Canadian Press

Film about the massive Halifax explosion airs Dec 3

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 28 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Halifax explosion was one of the worst man made explosions in history and a new documentary about it airs this Sunday, a few days before the 100th anniversary of this calamitous event. On December 6, 1917, two ships collided in Halifax harbour, one of them a loaded munitions vessel intended to supply the Allies in World War I.

Thousands killed and injured

The blast and tsunami levelled the north end of the city, killed almost 2,000 people and injured or blinded another 9,000. More than 25,000 were made homeless.

The eye injuries were caused mostly by flying glass and other debris.  They were a catalyst for the creation of one of Canada’s largest charities, The Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

The Halifax Explosion was such a momentous event in Canadian history that the post office issued a commemorative stamp on November 6, 2017.
The Halifax Explosion was such a momentous event in Canadian history that the post office issued a commemorative stamp on November 6, 2017. © Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Film recreates explosion

The documentary includes an animated recreation of the explosion, archival material and interviews with relatives of people who were there. It tells the story of the aftermath and how people responded. “The devastation of the Halifax Explosion really united the community and it’s important to share those stories of resiliency with today’s generation,” said John Melville, Vice President of Programming and Production for AMI-tv which will air the documentary.

The Halifax Explosion was produced by Ocean Entertainment   which notes on its website that “help came to Halifax from across the Maritimes, the rest of Canada, and as far away as Massachusetts. Doctors worked tirelessly without even a break to eat, as they operated and amputated in makeshift hospitals. Adding to the chaos, a snowstorm hit the city the next day.”

The documentary will be presented first by AMI-tv on December 3 and then again on the public broadcaster, CBC, on December 6th. It will be available online after being broadcast but will be only accessible within Canada.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in History

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics

Canada takes softwood lumber duties fight to WTO

Arts and Entertainment, Sports

Canadian Rally season nearing climax

International, Science and Technology

Hundreds respond to iceberg ID contest

RCI | Français

GSOFT: où travail et plaisir font bon ménage, notamment pour la réalisation de soi et la rétention des employés

RCI | Español

Empieza la temporada de la langosta en el Atlántico canadiense

RCI | 中文

集体耻辱：特鲁多向因性取向被开除的军人和公务员道歉

العربية | RCI

وعد بلفور وزيارة السادات إلى القدس وآثارهما على الواقع الفلسطيني

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine