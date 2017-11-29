Sudbury Ontario's police department were inspired by the department in Sudbury, Massachusetts, in the United States. and shared this warning on social media.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Sudbury, MA Police Department

Christmas tree caution goes viral

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 29 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Christmas trees are going up in all their glory in many places around the world these days.

And this week the police department in the Canadian city of Sudbury, Ontario, took notice of their colleagues in Sudbury, Massachusetts, in warning people “not” to do this!

An officer stopped the covered vehicle near the town, located about 25 miles west of Boston.

The department posted the photo to Facebook reminding drivers to transport their trees “responsibly.”

While many people unpack the artificial tree from the box, many others still go for the real thing.

But getting the evergreen tree the forest or the lot, to its final holiday perch can be  a major undertaking, Even when it’s not as big as the one above.

Meanwhile, in the centre of Boston, the annual gift of a major tree from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, is in progress.

A 16-metre white spruce gift from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia this year

Christmas Tree convoy: the 13-metre white spruce for Boston was donated by John and Ethel Ann MacPherson. This is the beginning of its journey from Purlbrook, Nova Scotia on November 17, 2014. © CP/Andrew Vaughan

Tomorrow, November 30th, this year’s tree, a 16-metre white spruce donated by the Campbell family of Cape Breton, will be illuminated in the annual lighting ceremony.

This is the 100th anniversary of the tragedy, known as the Halifax explosion. that evoked the generous American response.

On December 6, 1917, the Mont Blanc, a French ship in Halifax Harbour was preparing to leave for Europe to fight in WWI.  

It was loaded with munitions when it collided with another ship and caught fire.

When the flames reached the cargo the ship exploded, killing more than 1,000 people and destroyed entire neighbourhoods in Halifax.

Both the mayor of Boston, James Curley, and the Massachusetts governor at the time, Samuel McCall responded immediately.

The governor sent a group of doctors, nurses and aid workers along with medical supplies from Boston to Halifax.

The group travelled the 1100 kilometres by train and was delayed by a severe blizzard.

As Halifax struggled to recover, Bostonians continued to send groups of aid workers, supplies, and funds.

Since 1971, Nova Scotia has made a gift of a magnificent tree, and the transportation, in gratitude.

Share
Posted in History, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Education, International, Science and Technology

ICAO: future of aviation summit

Arts and Entertainment, International

'Come From Away' nominated for Grammy

History, International, Military, Politics

Returning jihadis: to kill or re-integrate?

History, International, Society

Christmas tree caution goes viral

Economy, International, Politics

Canada takes softwood lumber duties fight to WTO

RCI | Français

L'information régionale, une espèce en voie de disparition?

RCI | Español

La industria cinematográfica canadiense quiere normas de conducta contra el acoso sexual

RCI | 中文

许多低收入者和残疾人未领到福利津贴竟是因为申请表太复杂

العربية | RCI

الجمعية اللبنانية الكندية لبريتيش كولومبيا

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Des victimes de la « purge LGBTQ2 » pourraient recevoir jusqu'à 150 000 $Corée du Nord : le Canada veut jouer un rôle pour régler la crise nucléaireLa tête du ministre Morneau réclamée par le chef conservateurLa ministre Joly refuse de rencontrer la Fédération nationale des communicationsLes femmes préhistoriques plus fortes que les championnes d'aviron d'aujourd'huiCellulaire localisé sans mandat : le cas Carpenter devant la Cour suprême américaineAbuja, Alger, Moscou, New Delhi : des missions diplomatiques canadiennes ont des problèmes de gestionOttawa rouvre deux bunkers dans la foulée de la menace nord-coréenneGerry Sklavounos ne réintègre pas le caucus libéralLa Vérif : le Québec doit-il imiter l’Ontario en matière de sécurité routière?
Alberta's beleaguered energy sector is making a comebackCanada sets aside two bunkers at military bases amid global uncertainty, North Korean threatOver 15,000 American Airlines flights in December have no pilots assigned: unionHere's what happens to a jet plane when a drone collides with itMatt Lauer firing protects NBC's biggest news moneymakerPrehistoric women's arms were stronger than those of today's elite rowersTory leader calls on federal finance minister to resign amid 'cloud of suspicion'This city has the highest apartment vacancy rates in CanadaBubble trouble? Bitcoin jumps to $11,000 US — then down to $9,000 in less than a dayTrump under fire for retweeting anti-Muslim videos from British far-right group