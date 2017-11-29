Traffic crosses over the Lions Gate Bridge from North Vancouver into Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday July 2, 2015; Latest data says more Canadians are taking public transit, but commuting is taking longer

Photo Credit: Darryl Dyck- Canadian Press

Statistics report: Who we are, what we do

Canada- latest statistics from 2016 census

Canada’s official statistics gathering agency Statistics Canada has analysed the final data from the 2016 census.

It seems that Canadians are becoming more educated with  54% of those aged 25-64 having college of university qualifications. This is the highest level among industrialized nations and is an increase from the 2006 census where the figure was 48.3%.

Also, for the first time, women aged 25-34 with a doctorate (50.6%) outnumbered men but not in disciplines of science, technology, engineering and math. Women with doctorates tended toward areas of education, social sciences, health, arts, and communication.

Elsewhere, more Canadians are commuting to work grew considerably, with almost 16 million people commuting, up almost 31% since 1996.

The number using public transit grew by 55% while the number driving grew by 28.3%.  About 3.2% more people walk to work than did 20 years ago, while cycling has grown over 61% in the same period.

While transit use increased dramatically, it still represents only 12.4% of Canadians, which nonetheless is about twice the average in the U.S.

Commuting by car-on average took a minute longer than it did in 2011, at 26 minutes, while transit rider commutes on average were almost 45 minutes. However for seven per cent of drivers, the commute took an hour or longer to commute.

The three most common jobs for women in Canada were retail salesperson, nurse, and cashier. For men it was truck driver, retail salesperson, and retail and wholesale trade manager.

However, women comprised half of the general practitioners and specialist physicians in 2016, up from 34% in 1996.

Meanwhile the numbers of full-time workers dropped. For men, the figure was just over 56%, down from 63% ten years ago, while for women the percentage of full-time workers was just under 44%.

Nearly one in five (19.8%) Canadians aged 65 and older reported working at some point in 2015. This was almost double the proportion in 1995.

