Toronto FC going for Major League Soccer Cup

Toronto FC, the team known to play soccer in Canada, but football around much of the rest of the world, will play for the Major League Soccer championship.

Columbus Crew forward Adam Jahn, front left, throws himself at the ball as Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) attempts a save during the last few minutes second half MLS Eastern Conference final soccer action in Toronto last night. © CP / Chris Young

Last night the team defeated the Columbus Crew 1 – 0 to take the Eastern Conference Final, and left the city’s iconic CN Tower bathed in red light in the team’s honour.

Jozy Altidor was the hero behind the lone goal, one he managed following a nasty ankle injury that threatened to take him out of the game.

The Seattle Sounders play the Houston Dynamo in Seattle tonight.

The winning team will meet the Toronto FC on December 9th, at BMO Field, for the MLS Cup.