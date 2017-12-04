A security guard attempts to block a photographer as a picture is taken of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being greeted by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. The incident happened following a difference of opinion between Canadian and Chinese government staff regarding the number of foreign journalist and prime ministerial staff allowed to witness the photo opportunity.

Photo Credit: PC / Sean Kilpatrick

Canada, China delay launch of free trade talks

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 4 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Chinese counterpart appeared unable to bridge their differences Monday to announce the launch of much anticipated formal free trade talks despite a “candid and in-depth exchange” of views during a longer than scheduled meeting between the two leaders in Beijing.

Trudeau, who is on his second trip to China since coming to power two years ago, said there wasn’t one particular issue that caused the snag.

“There is a coming together on the sense that this is going to be a big thing, not a small thing and the importance of making sure that we are able to follow through in the ways, high expectations that Canada has of the outcome for Canadians but also high expectations that China knows it will be setting with its first deal with a G-7 country,” Trudeau said.

Over the last several months, Canadian and Chinese officials had held exploratory talks on the outlines of a possible free trade deal and Trudeau and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang were expected to announce the launch of formal negotiations at a joint press conference Monday.

However, the Chinese side called off the press conference just minutes before it was scheduled to begin.

‘Golden era’
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shake hands at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shake hands at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. © Fred Dufour

Despite the fact the much anticipated next step in Canada-China trade relations failed to materialize, Li had kind words for Trudeau and Canada. Li said it was rare for him to have yearly leader’s meetings.

“This is also a testament to the golden era of our bilateral relations. This also shows the importance you attach to the relationship between our two countries,” Li told Trudeau through a translator after their meeting.

The two leaders did announce agreements to promote Canadian canola imports and other agriculture products such as beef and pork.

They also agreed to promote greater tourism and to work together on climate change, as well as deepening their $90-billion trade relationship.

“This will be for Canada, obviously, a significant trade agreement that we will eventually move towards because of the scale of the Chinese economy,” Trudeau told reporters in Beijing. “For China it’s a big thing because of the precedent of moving forward on their first agreement with a G-7 country.”

Protocol disagreements

Earlier in the day, tempers flared on the Chinese side during Trudeau’s visit to the opulent Great Hall of the People.

Chinese security guards blocked photographers from The Canadian Press and the Prime Minister’s Office by throwing up their hands and moving their bodies between them and Trudeau as he walked a red carpet next to Li.

A Chinese foreign ministry official berated a diplomat from the Canadian embassy for not bringing the passports of the reporters travelling with Trudeau. The diplomat fired back at him in what was clearly an angry exchange.

With files from Mike Blanchfield of The Canadian Press and Chris Hall of CBC News

