Ontario province doubles spending to improve cycling

As part of its climate change action plan, the province of Ontario is going to double its spending on bike lanes and other infrastructure bringing it to $93 million over the next four years. Canada’s largest city, Toronto, will get $25.6 million and will use some of that to enhance its bike-sharing program.

The rest of the money will be spread among 120 municipalities to improve safety and encourage more travel by bicycle.

There are hardy souls who even cycle in winter.

Funding will come from Ontario’s cap on greenhouse gas pollution and carbon market.

The government says that about 1.5 million people in Ontario use bikes at least once a week during the spring, summer and fall and that many people cycle year round. There are far fewer courageous enough to brave Canadian winter conditions.