A new poll shows Canadians generally are moving away from religion, and feel it shouldn’t influence government

Photo Credit: via Angus Reid

Religion and influence on government and public life

“Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law”

That’s part of the preamble to the Canadian Constitution. However, it is a fairly recent concept as the Constitution Act dates back only to 1982, and the mention of God was actually a last minute addition by then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Now however, when cabinet members are sworn in, many choose not to add the words “so help me God” as they take the oath of office.

Religion once played a far more important role in the public sphere, especially in the strongly Catholic province of Quebec.

All this has changed, starting slowly after the Second World War, and dramatically in Quebec in the 1960’s.  That province has now become the least “churched” society in Canada.

Holy Triinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Religion is losing influence over public life in this country © google street views

A new poll shows how dramatic the decline of religion has been.

A 1986 poll showed 43 per cent of Canadians were regular church goers, and  the recent poll shows  that has dropped to 23 per cent.

ST Matthias Anglican Church in Ottawa closed in 2016 as the congregation shrank. After well over 100 years, the congregation shrank from several hundred to only about 75 people in the years before closing.
St. Matthias Anglican Church in Ottawa closed in 2016 as the congregation shrank. After well over 100 years, the congregation shrank from several hundred to only about 75 people in the years before closing. © Google streetview

While the influence of religion in public policy has declined dramatically, religion itself has become the issue for policy discussion.

The wearing of the Muslim face covering has become controversial with Quebec even passing a law banning it, although this is currently been suspended by a Quebec judge while the law is challenged.

Warda Naili poses for a photograph on a city bus in Montreal on October 21, 2017. The Quebec woman, a convert to Islam, said she decided to cover her face out of a desire to practice her faith more authentically and to protect her modesty.
Warda Naili poses for a photograph on a city bus in Montreal on October 21, 2017. The Quebec woman, is a convert to Islam. Quebec’s Law 62 bans face covering while accessing public services such as public transit. Many Canadians say the country is too accomodating of various religious practices. © Graham Hughes/Canadian Press

Another question touched on another thorny issue of accommodating beliefs and practices of various religions now present in greater numbers in Canada.  Some 53 per cent said Canada is too accommodating, 39 per cent said the balance is about right, while 9 per cent felt there should be more accommodation.

But Islam is not the only religion scrutinized,  The issue of religious freedom  is now before the courts involving  Christian organizations attempting to assert their rights

Angus Reid, most Canadians, especially in Quebec, say face coverings should be prohibited
In British Columbia for example, in where Trinity Western University’s policies seek to impose moral standards on their students,

In Ontario, religious beliefs over abortion are involved in a fight between the provincial health care system and the Ontario College of Physicians over exempting health care workers from activities related to abortion or assisted dying,  while in Quebec, Loyola College’s demand to be able to set its own religious instruction curriculum independent of the one established by provincial education authorities is also being challenged.

As to the question of religious freedom, 55 per cent said Canada is better because of it,  14 per cent said Canada is worse off because of it.

Religious groups enjoy varying degrees of tax exemption and that might change as only 55 per cent supported tax exemption for religious organizations.

