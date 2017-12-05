Obama to address mayors’ meeting on climate change

Former U.S. President Barak Obama is expected to address mayors of North American cities meeting in Chicago to talk about climate change. Montreal’s Mayor Valerie Plante will be among them.

The mayors of the U.S., Canada and Mexico were convened to commit themselves and their cities to “moving forward with significant emissions reductions regardless of action taken by their respective federal governments.”

President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, but many U.S. mayors are renewing their commitment to it. © Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Awards will celebrate most ambitious mayors

The news release that announced the meeting was issued by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in September and specifically cited the Trump administration’s announcement to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change. It applauded the more than 377 mayors from around the U.S. who have committed to the Paris Agreement in spite of that.

This meeting from December 4-6 will also give out awards to “celebrate the most ambitious and innovative efforts by mayors of the world’s great cities to tackle climate change.”