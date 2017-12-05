Ripe for the picking: recent (but not the latest) models of Ford pickups, especially the F350 4x4 are always at or near the top of the list of stolen vehicles in Canada

Ripe for the picking: recent (but not the latest) models of Ford pickups, especially the F350 4x4 are always at or near the top of the list of stolen vehicles in Canada
Photo Credit: Ford Canada

There it was, gone! Stolen cars in Canada

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 5 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Top ten stolen vehicles in Canada

If you own a late model Ford pickup in Canada, you might not own it for long.

A prime target for theft across Canada, a recent model F350. A popular target across Canada, various years and models of Ford pickups occupy 9 of the 10 most stolen vehicles in Alberta
A prime target for theft across Canada, a recent model F350. A popular target across Canada, various years and models of Ford pickups occupy 9 of the 10 most stolen vehicles in Alberta © insurancebusinessmag.com

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has just released its lists of top ten stolen vehicles in Canada, and also by province, from 2015 to 2016.

While theft is down very slightly overall by 1 per cent, it has increased significantly in  Yukon and Nunavut Territories, and in Saskatchewan

In all cases, the very popular Ford F-350 is at or near the top, as it has been for the past few years.

Ford pickups have been a top seller in Canada for the past few years, and also it would seem, a popular choice for thieves.

TOP TEN of STOLEN VEHICLES: CANADA

  • 1 – 2015 LEXUS GX460 4DR AWD SUV
  • 2 – 2007 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU
  • 3 – 2006 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU
  • 4 – 2005 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU
  • 5 – 2001 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU
  • 6 – 2003 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU
  • 7 – 2004 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU
  • 8 – 2016 TOYOTA 4RUNNER 4DR 4WD SUV
  • 9 – 2002 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU
  • 10 -2006 FORD F250 SD 4WD PU

Why are vehicles stolen? The main reason continues to be for almost immediately hidden inside shipping containers for resale abroad, primarily to the Middle East and Africa, where there’s a possibility they are either used by, or fund, terrorist groups.

One report says police seize about $8-million worth of stolen cars and parts per year just in the port of Montreal alone.

Where once the latest model and luxury cars had been the primary targets, in recent years various security devices like immobilizers has made them harder to steal, hence the list new tends toward recent but earlier models.

2015 Lexus Gx460- According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada this is the most popular target for theives. © EurovisionNim- wikipedia

Interestingly the individual top ten (stolen) by province varies

In Ontario, the Toyota 4Runner SUV (2016.2015.2014 models) have been popular targets along with Chev SUV’s and pickups (ute in Australia)

In Quebec, the Toyota 4Runner is also a top target ahead of Jeep and Lexus SUV’s.

In Alberta, where pickups are extremely popular, the Ford pickup occupies 9 of the top 10 spots.  Alberta reported the highest rate of auto theft in Canada.

The Maritime provinces differ, in that the 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer 4wd was top target followed by the 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 4wd pickup and the Ford/Mercury Explorer/Mountaineer SUV.

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Energy sold at a loss: Ontario engineers say bad idea for the province

Animals, International, Science and Technology

Travel to Mars! Worms leading the way.

International, Military, Politics

Canada pledges $12M for landmine clearance

Immigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Religion and influence on government and public life

RCI | Français

Jeunes parlementaires recherchés dans la francophonie des Amériques

RCI | Español

Vidas perdidas más por alcohol que por drogas en Canadá

RCI | 中文

卡尔加里，一个连续发生种族主义攻击和威胁的周末

العربية | RCI

العمل الطوعي في كيبيك

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine