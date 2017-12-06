Photos of the 14 women shot to death on Dec. 6, 1989.

Events will honour the 14 women who were shot to death on December 6, 1989.
Photo Credit: Radio Canada

Massacre of 14 women in Montreal remembered

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 6 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

A gunman shot students at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique 28 years ago killing 14 women and injuring another 14 people. The 25-year-old Marc Lepine walked into the engineering school on December 6, 1989, separated the men from the women and began shooting. He then killed himself.

Today, the president of the school’s student association placed a bouquet of white roses to honour the 14 women murdered in the Montreal massacre 28 years ago.
Today, the president of the school’s student association placed a bouquet of white roses to honour the 14 women murdered in the Montreal massacre 28 years ago. © Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Roses, candles, lights

This morning, representatives from the school laid bouquets of roses at a commemorative plaque nearby. While on his visit to China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lit candles at a ceremony to remember the victims. Tonight, 14 beams of light will point into the sky at a lookout in the heart of Montreal. The mayor and the prime minister’s wife are expected to attend.

As was the case last year, 14 beams of light will shine into the sky above Montreal tonight.
As was the case last year, 14 beams of light will shine into the sky above Montreal tonight. © Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press/Dec. 6, 2016.

In a note left behind, Lepine blamed women for ruining his life.

The women mourned are:

  • Geneviève Bergeron, civil engineering student.
  • Hélène Colgan, mechanical engineering student.
  • Nathalie Croteau, mechanical engineering student.
  • Barbara Daigneault, mechanical engineering student.
  • Anne-Marie Edward, chemical engineering student.
  • Maud Haviernick, materials engineering student.
  • Maryse Laganière, budget clerk.
  • Maryse Leclair, materials engineering student.
  • Anne-Marie Lemay, mechanical engineering student.
  • Sonia Pelletier, mechanical engineering student.
  • Michèle Richard, materials engineering student.
  • Annie St-Arneault, mechanical engineering student.
  • Annie Turcotte, materials engineering student.
  • Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, nursing student.
At Canada’s consulate in Guangzhou, China Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lit a candle to commemorate the victims of Polytechnique massacre.
At Canada’s consulate in Guangzhou, China Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lit a candle to commemorate the victims of Polytechnique massacre. © Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
