A new, informative, and highly entertaining Christmas TV special is being presented in Canada and Internationally. Part documentary, part theatrical production , it highlights the Jewish fact behind so many popular Christmas songs.

A new, informative, and highly entertaining Christmas TV special is being presented in Canada and Internationally. Part documentary, part theatrical production , it highlights the Jewish fact behind so many popular Christmas songs.
Photo Credit: Riddle Films

How non-Christians helped create Christmas spirit

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 7 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The popular Christmas tunes we know so well: Jewish creations

Most people don’t realize that a great many of the iconic songs of Christmas were in fact created by Jewish entertainers.

A new –and rather unique- film looks at this little known feature of the biggest celebration of the Christian calendar.

It’s called “Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas”

Jason Charters is the writer and co-producer at Riddle Films of Toronto, and independent producer of performing arts films.

Listen
Jason Charters, writer, co-producer Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas
Jason Charters, writer, co-producer Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas © Riddle Films

A great many of the popular songs heard at Christmas are instantly recognizable to the ear.

The fact of who created them is certainly far less known especially that they were non-Christian and that the people behind most of these songs have names like Weissman, Cohen, Levinson and so on.
Riddle Films has made a most unique semi documentary-semi, with interviews, entertainment feature with performances of famous songs, and set somewhat like a theatrical atmosphere of a Chinese restaurant of the 1960’s era.

A new and fascinating Christmas special is being presented in Canada and Internationally. Part coucmentary, part theatrical production , it highlights the Jewish fact behind so many popular Christmas songs.
A new and fascinating Christmas special is being presented in Canada and Internationally. Part coucmentary, part theatrical production , it highlights the Jewish fact behind so many popular Christmas songs. © Riddle Films

The reason for the Chinese restaurant is that typically, these were the only restaurants open on Christmas Eve, or Christmas Day, (at least in past decades) and as such a place for Jewish families to go. But the story tells how Jewish writers and composers have been responsible for creating much of the Christmas spirit we know today.

David Wall-composer, lyricist, jazz singer shown in Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas © Riddle Films
Partial list of Jewish creators and their popular Christmas tunes

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer- Johnny Marks

Rocking around the Christmas tree- Johnny Marks

Have a Holly Jolly Christmas –Johnny Marks

Silver Bells  – Jay Livingston (Levison)/ Ray Evans

Christmas Song (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire)- Mel Torme (Torma) / Bob Wells (Levinson)

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Ed Pola(schek) / George Wyle (Weissman)

Let it Snow, let it Snow, let it Snow – Sammy Cahn (Cohen) / Jule Styne (Stein)

White Christmas- Irving Berlin

Winter Wonderland – Felix Bernard / RB Smith

Sleigh Ride – L Anderson / Michael Parish (Pashelinsky)

I’ll be Home for Christmas –  Walter Kent / K Gannon / Buck Ram

Do you hear what I Hear? – Noel Regney (Leon Schlienger) Gloria Shayne Baker ( Gloria Adele Shain)

Scene from Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas, on CBC tv in Canada tonight, but soon also in many European countries © Riddle Films

While part documentary in bringing this story to light, and with interviews with modern performers, and performances, and with relatives of the original creators, the show is designed also to give a feeling of a Christmas TV special.

GAston Poon iin Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas © Riddle Films

Although the show is being broadcast in Canada tonight (CBC-9 pm), it will also be aired abroad, including for example, Sweden, France, Germany, Norway. Switzerland and elsewhere at later dates in the near future.

Trailer for Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas

Behind the scenes-video

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Parliament’s skating rink is officially open

Arts and Entertainment, History, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Society

How non-Christians helped create Christmas spirit

RCI | Français

La diversité des femmes photographes du Moyen-Orient exposée à Ottawa

RCI | Español

¿Se puede curar la pedofilia?

RCI | 中文

加中贸易需谨慎：两个在中国度过大半生的加拿大人的忠告

العربية | RCI

"قبل أن تقولي "نعم!""، تثقيف لها وإرشاد لبناء زواج متين

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine