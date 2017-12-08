People were invited to come and chop down a tree for conservation reasons last year in the western province of Alberta. A similar event is planned in neighbouring Saskatchewan.

People were invited to come and chop down a tree for conservation reasons last year in the western province of Alberta. A similar event is planned in neighbouring Saskatchewan.
Photo Credit: Nature Conservancy of Canada

Christmas trees chopped for conservation

Friday 8 December, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Chopping down spruce trees in a particular protected area is okay, in fact is encouraged by conservationists in the western province of Saskatchewan. It may seem odd, but the Nature Conservancy of Canada is inviting people to come to the Aspen Parkland near Saskatoon tomorrow and get a Christmas tree for the benefit of nature.

Many Canadians like to go as a family to harvest their own Christmas tree.
Many Canadians like to go as a family to harvest their own Christmas tree. © Nature Conservancy of Canada

Trees considered invasive

The non-profit organization is managing a piece of land which is normally prairie grassland. But the previous owner had planted spruce trees and some pine trees which the conservancy considers to be invasive.

“Spruce trees…(are) great when they’re growing where they’re supposed to be,” says Matthew Braun, a property manager with the Nature Conservancy of Canada. “They provide habitat for lots of different animals and they change the conditions underneath the trees so that different plants can grow in and around those trees.

“But those animals…and plants aren’t normally found this far south.”

Magpies would chase off native songbirds

Braun gives the example of magpies which like living in spruce trees but would chase out songbirds which are native to the prairie.

So, in a bid to preserve the original ecosystem, Braun will greet people who want to come and cut down a tree to place in their home for the holiday season. He will have a fire going to keep warm, will offer hot chocolate and even provide hand saws to people who don’t bring their own.

People who come to get a tree can enjoy the great Canadian outdoors and get some exercise, says conservationist.
People who come to get a tree can enjoy the great Canadian outdoors and get some exercise, says conservationist. © Nature Conservancy of Canada

Tree-cutting can be a social event

“It’s a great chance to meet new people that are interested in conservation and…wild places and chat with them and do something physical with them,” says Braun.

He says the trees may not be the prettiest but the cause is worthwhile: “They are the lonely, Charlie Brown trees that are having a tough time growing out there, so if you need a small tree for your house or you’re partial to that kind of tree that’s had a tough time of it then this is the tree for you…

“These are for your holiday enjoyment and I think they really will ‘spruce up’ your living room.”

Some of the trees are not pretty, but they are promised to 'spruce up' your living room.
Some of the trees are not pretty, but they are promised to ‘spruce up’ your living room. © Nature Conservancy of Canada
@*@ Comments

One comment on “Christmas trees chopped for conservation
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    8 December 2017 at 13 h 24 min

    I chase off magpies, crows and other large birds when they enter my garden, so as to let the smaller ones pick my lawn clean of birdseed I toss out each morning

