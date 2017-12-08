Transgender youth avoiding health care: study

Almost half of transgender young Canadians are not getting health care when they need it, suggests a study from the University of British Columbia. Researchers sought information from 923 people between 14 and 25 year old in a transgender survey done in 2013-14.

Among respondents under the age of 18, sixty-eight per cent went without needed mental health care and 34 per dent did not get help for physical problems. Among those who were older, 47 per cent did not access mental of physical health care or regular check-ups.

Negative experiences cited

Several reported this was because they had had negative health-care experiences or were afraid of what a doctor would say or do. Some said they had been denied routine prescription refills by people unfamiliar with care for transgender patients.

Researchers concluded it is important to increase transgender youth confidence in health-care providers in order to improve their health.